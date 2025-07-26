Pacers Veteran Forward Could Suddenly Retire This Offseason

🚨NEW EPISODE🚨



Pacers GM, Chad Buchanan, joins us to discuss:



-Turner’s departure for MIL

-Who will get the 3rd 2-way spot

-SG & C being a training camp battle

-Targeting more FAs?

-Do they see Kam as a 1 or 2?

-Getting a DPE for Hali’s injury

-MORE



