Pacers Veteran Forward Could Suddenly Retire This Offseason
A beloved veteran Indiana Pacers forward could apparently consider retirement this summer.
But that's not necessarily entirely his decision.
During a recent conversation on Alex Golden's "Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast" show, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan opened up about why deep-bench combo forward James Johnson might be calling it a career, instead of suiting up for what would be his 17th season in the league.
"I just talked to James two days ago actually. He wants to keep playing," Buchanan said. "Give him credit, he's embraced his role and has been outstanding for our team the last couple years. He's like a family member to all of us, because he's great with our players, he's great with our staff, he's great with our staff's families. My kids adore James like you wouldn't believe."
Two Pacers players, centers James Wiseman and Tony Bradley, are not on fully guaranteed deals heading into the season, so ostensibly the team could waive either of those players to make room for his money.
But, with former starting center Myles Turner now on the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana is on the quest for a revamped center rotation. Johnson is no longer a rotation-level contributor, but has long been a venerated locker room presence and practice player.
Buchanan notes that two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton's Game 7 NBA Finals Achilles tendon tear, which has already resulted in the 6-foot-5 Iowa State being ruled out for the entire 2025-26 season, has impacted how Indiana's front office approaches roster-building.
"Obviously Tyrese's injury creates a butterfly effect on a lot of things with what we have to plan on and how the roster fits together. So right now, it could be challenging to find a spot for James, as much as we want him back, but he's always going to have a special spot for us," Buchanan said. "If he's 50 years old and still wants to keep playing, he could probably bring value to a team because of everything he does in the locker room and mentoring young players and supporting everybody in the organization."
Last year, the 6-foot-7 pro appeared in just 12 regular season contests, averaging 3.1 minutes per. But he logged select run for the Pacers' Finals run, averaging 3.6 minutes in five bouts.
"It's painful to think of our team without him moving forward, but it may be a reality just because of our roster situation right now, too," Buchanan added. "But that can always change, the offseason's still going. As of now it might be challenging to find a roster spot for him."
