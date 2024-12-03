All Pacers

Pacers vs Raptors NBA Cup Clash: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More

Indiana has an opportunity to snag an easy win.

Feb 26, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
On Tuesday night, the 9-12 Indiana Pacers will try to climb closer to a .500 record by, hopefully, beating up on one of the dregs of the Eastern Conference, the lowly 6-15 Toronto Raptors, in an utterly meaningless NBA Cup clash.

The rebuilding Raptors are fully in tank mode, and are no doubt seeking to pile on the pain in Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 5-4 at home, while Indiana is unfortunately 2-9 on the road, and the Raptors boast several young, high-upside pieces, so an upset is certainly possible.

The action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET via Fan Duel Sports Network Indiana. Both clubs are 0-3 in NBA Cup group stage play, and have already been eliminated from the quarterfinals.

Indiana is currently a marginal three-point favorite to best Toronto, per sportsbook aggregator The Action Network.

The Raptors will be missing a boatload of key contributors, according to the league's latest injury report. Look for Indiana to survive Toronto.

Indiana is on a two-game slide, and has lost six of its last 10 contests, due in large part to the prolonged injury absences of wings Andrew Nembhard (now back after a month-long shelving), Aaron Nesmith and Ben Sheppard. That said, Nembhard's status is seen as questionable due to left patellofemoral inflammation. The team has looked far more mediocre this season than its 2023-24 Eastern Conference Finals-bound vintage. Any schedule win should be taken with glee.

