Pacers vs Raptors NBA Cup Clash: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
On Tuesday night, the 9-12 Indiana Pacers will try to climb closer to a .500 record by, hopefully, beating up on one of the dregs of the Eastern Conference, the lowly 6-15 Toronto Raptors, in an utterly meaningless NBA Cup clash.
The rebuilding Raptors are fully in tank mode, and are no doubt seeking to pile on the pain in Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 5-4 at home, while Indiana is unfortunately 2-9 on the road, and the Raptors boast several young, high-upside pieces, so an upset is certainly possible.
How To Watch
The action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET via Fan Duel Sports Network Indiana. Both clubs are 0-3 in NBA Cup group stage play, and have already been eliminated from the quarterfinals.
Odds
Indiana is currently a marginal three-point favorite to best Toronto, per sportsbook aggregator The Action Network.
Predictions
The Raptors will be missing a boatload of key contributors, according to the league's latest injury report. Look for Indiana to survive Toronto.
More
Indiana is on a two-game slide, and has lost six of its last 10 contests, due in large part to the prolonged injury absences of wings Andrew Nembhard (now back after a month-long shelving), Aaron Nesmith and Ben Sheppard. That said, Nembhard's status is seen as questionable due to left patellofemoral inflammation. The team has looked far more mediocre this season than its 2023-24 Eastern Conference Finals-bound vintage. Any schedule win should be taken with glee.
This story will be updated...
More Pacers: Asking Price For Potential Indiana Trade Target Reportedly Low