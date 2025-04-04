Pascal Siakam Injury Status for Pacers vs. Jazz
The Indiana Pacers only had one All-Star this season. It wasn't Tyrese Haliburton, it was actually Pascal Siakam.
Siakam was the most consistent player for the Pacers in the first half of the season. When the rest of the team was dealing with injuries, he was out there giving the team 20+ points and 8+ rebounds every night.
Not only is Siakam consistent, but he's almost always available. Before Siakam missed a game against the Timberwolves a few weeks ago due to personal reasons, he hadn't missed a single game since being traded to the Pacers.
Unfortunately, that may change. Ahead of a game against the Utah Jazz, Siakam finds himself on the injury report for once. Siakam is listed as questionable due to right olecranon bursitis.
That basically means that he has elbow bursitis, so that's why he's on the injury report. That's why he's on the injury report.
Now that Haliburton is back playing at an All-NBA level, he and Siakam are a very dangerous combination in the Eastern Conference. They are trying to seal up their seeding late in the year.
They have a three-game lead over both the Pistons and the Bucks for fourth in the East, which would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
If there was going to be a time to sit Siakam and get him some rest before the playoffs, this is one of the games to do it. The Jazz are actively trying to lose games to better their lottery odds.
With six games left in the regular season, it would be tough for them to move up or down in the standings. Getting some of their starters some rest before the playoffs might not be the worst idea.
The Pacers do play the Cavaliers twice down the stretch, but there's a chance that both teams rest some starters. Neither team has a lot to gain by playing their guys a lot of minutes.
So far this year, Siakam is averaging 20.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
