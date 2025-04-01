Pacers' Rick Carlisle Drops NSFW Take on Upcoming Schedule
The Indiana Pacers continue to play games that aren't exactly normal. They had another late-game comeback against the Kings on Monday night to win the game 111-109.
Indiana has had a lot of crazy games lately. They have won seven of their last nine games, and it doesn't seem like any of those wins have been normal.
The Pacers are holding on to a two-game lead over the Detroit Pistons for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are hoping to get that spot so they can have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Read more: Pacers Provide Crucial Injury Updates on Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana has five of their final seven games at home. It's not the toughest stretch of basketball that has been on their schedule.
Despite that, coach Rick Carlisle believes that the games they have coming up are tough. He had a NSFW response when asked about the upcoming stretch of games to finish the season.
Carlisle specifically mentions that Charlotte is going to be hard, as will Denver and Utah. Only Denver is a team that is still actively trying to win games.
The Pacers have had problems getting up for games against some of the worst teams in the league. In fact, they seem to play much worse against some of the teams who are tanking.
That's why Carlisle said that all of these games are going to be tough. He understands how his team reacts when they play teams who won't be in the playoffs.
More Pacers news: Pacers Could Face Serious Issues Retaining Myles Turner This Summer
Indiana has a slight chance to catch the Knicks for third in the East, but that looks unlikely with seven games to play. New York has a three-and-a-half-game lead over the Pacers.
The Pacers made the Eastern Conference Finals last season as a six-seed, so they aren't concerned about where they are seeded. Still, they would love to keep that fourth spot.
Indiana has been playing much better since the All-Star break now that Tyrese Haliburton is healthy. He has been playing his best basketball of the year, and that has changed how well this team has looked.
More Indiana Pacers news: How Pacers Matchup Against Pistons in Potential Playoff Series
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Predicted to Make NBA History in Final Weeks of Season
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.