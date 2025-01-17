Pascal Siakam Posts Emotional Tribute to Celebrate Anniversary of Being Traded to Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are not afraid to make big moves for trades. We saw that a few years ago when they acquired Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings.
Since that trade, Haliburton has become the face of the franchise. He is an All-NBA player and someone that Indiana has tried to build around.
Part of that build around him was making another big trade a year ago. They traded Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks for Pascal Siakam.
That trade happened a year ago today. Siakam helped the Pacers make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals before signing a max extension in the offseason.
Siakam gives the Pacers something that they didn't have before. He gives them a guy to throw the ball to in the post who can get them a bucket against good defense.
Siakam is also an elite midrange scorer. He is the guy they throw the ball to when the offense starts to bog down and they need a tough bucket, not Haliburton.
On the year anniversary of the trade, Siakam posted an emotional tribute.
Indiana was very glad to be able to bring him to the rest of the franchise. He fits in well with the rest of the team.
Siakam seems very happy to be in Indiana as well. After spending so much time in Toronto, it was definitely hard for him to move to a different place.
Being in a winning situation has him much happier than he would have been in Toronto this year. The Raptors are looking to sell off pieces at the trade deadline to try to help accelerate a rebuild.
The Pacers have greatly benefitted from Siakam's steady play. The Pacers have won seven of their last eight games.
Siakam has been the leading scorer for the Pacers all season long. He's also shooting a career-high percentage from beyond the arc.
Simply put, Siakam has been the rock that the Pacers have leaned on when things have gotten tough over the last year. They will do so for years to come, as well.
Siakam is averaging 20 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this year.
