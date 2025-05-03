Predictions For Pacers vs Cavaliers Playoff Series
The Indiana Pacers will compete against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, an exciting showdown featuring two small-market teams with rosters skillfully crafted through the draft and advantageous trades.
The Cavs dominated the Eastern Conference throughout the regular season, securing the top seed for the playoffs.
Led by the All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, Cleveland will present a tough challenge for the young Pacers team, and the projections before the series reflect that.
According to Basketball Reference's playoff probabilities, the Cavs have an 87.5 percent chance of winning, while Indiana has only a 12.5 percent chance.
Looking at just the regular season, it is easy to see why the Pacers are such massive underdogs.
The Cavs scored the most points and shot the best from the field, especially three-point-range.
Additionally, the team's defense has been strong, demonstrating the ability to switch effectively and defend well in the interior. The Cavs also excel in rebounding and are overall a significantly stronger team than the Pacers.
The Pacers, however, will arguably have the second-best player in the series with Tyrese Haliburton.
He is an exceptional offensive creator who can occasionally shine on defense. It is challenging to rank Haliburton above Mitchell, considering Mitchell's experience and consistency, but the Pacers overall are not far behind in terms of talent.
During the regular season, the Pacers had one of the best offenses in the league; however, the team's biggest weakness was rebounding, an area where the Cavs are particularly strong due to their big men, Jarret Allen and Evan Mobley.
The series will depend on Pascal Siakam stepping up to support Haliburton, while Myles Turner also battles hard in the paint.
The teams match up well in terms of talent and possess several unique players, making each game very competitive. This is especially true considering how effectively Rick Carlisle and Kenny Atkinson adjust during games and in between them as well.
Cavs in 6
The Cavs are overall the more well-rounded team, possessing strong defenders and offensive players at all three levels of the floor.
Allen and Mobley will dominate the offensive glass, leading to too many second-chance three-point opportunities for the Cavs.
Cleveland is also deeper, with several different answers the team can throw at Haliburton and Siakam.
An upset would not be surprising because this Pacers team is good, but at first glance, they don't seem to be good enough.
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.