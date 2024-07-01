Purdue guard Lance Jones to join Indiana Pacers for summer league, per school
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones will join the Indiana Pacers for summer league play, Purdue Basketball announced last week.
Jones, who turns 24 in October, transferred to Purdue last season after four years at Southern Illinois. The guard spent his entire season with the Boilermakers — who play just an hour away from where the Pacers are based — as a starter.
He averaged 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in his only season at Purdue. The Illinois native then went the NBA route, but he did not get drafted. That allowed him to choose his destination for summer league, and he ended up with Indiana.
The two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference team finisher was in the Pacers facilities on June 4 for a pre-draft workout. "It's very exciting. I love Indiana and they've accepted me with open arms," Jones said at the time. "It just feels like another home for me. It feels good to be here." He noted that he believes the Pacers have a strong culture and are building something special.
"I think behind the scenes, they have a really good team. Everybody's bought in," he said.
Summer league training camp will begin for the Pacers next week. The team's first action will be in Las Vegas on July 12, and they'll play five total games in the desert. Jones will try to prove he belongs at the NBA level during those outings.
Jones' best college teammate, Zach Edey, was drafted ninth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies last week. The Pacers summer league squad will be coached by Jannero Pargo for the second-straight year.
