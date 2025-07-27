Recently Released Pacers Forward Happy Indiana Gave Up On Him
A recently cut Indiana Pacers forward has offered up a surprisingly sunny outlook despite being let go from a 2025 NBA Finals squad.
Former two-way Pacers forward Enrique Freeman had his qualifying offer for the 2025-26 season withdrawn earlier this week. He is now a free agent for the first time as a pro.
The 6-foot-7 power forward was selected with the No. 50 pick out of the University of Akron last season, inking a two-way deal with Indiana.
During his first-ever player camp this weekend at the his alma mater's Wentz Financial Player Development Center, the 24-year-old unpacked his rookie season and revealed his goals in free agency for the summer in a fresh conversation with Spencer Davies of RG.org.
“It's a good feeling,” Freeman said of hitting free agency. “I think I put myself in a good position to where I'll be somewhere soon to get a job and continue my career.”
Freeman enjoyed an impressive regular season showing for the Pacers' NBAGL affiliate, then dubbed the Indiana Mad Ants (now the Noblesville Boom). Across 14 bouts, Freeman averaged 17.6 points while slashing .538/.362/.529, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
He appeared in just 22 games for the Pacers proper, averaging 8.2 minutes per.
“My biggest goal is to get a contract and be a steady NBA player," Freeman added. "That's my biggest goal.”
Freeman reflected on his run with the 50-32 Pacers, and what he learned from playing with a club led by elite All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, plus some of the league's best depth.
“One thing I learned is just the IQ of that game, the high level. It's the peak form of basketball,” Freeman said. “So I learned IQ, what it takes and fighting all the way 'til the very end. That's what I learned. Never give up.
One veteran Pacers player in particular helped Freeman navigate his inaugural pro season: Haliburton's backup, TJ McConnell.
“I’m grateful because I've done a lot, I've played well, I've been to the NBA Finals my first year,” Freeman continued. “So I'm just grateful for the year, really. TJ McConnell, he told me, 'Just be grateful.' I think that's why I said that word. That's one of my words to describe the year. He was telling me, 'I've been in the league 10, 11 years, and this is my first time making it to the Finals. It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication.' Just being grateful and enjoying the moment, that was something a lot of the older guys say. Enjoy these moments.”
