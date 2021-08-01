Report: Indiana Pacers Interested In Hawks' Free Agent Lou Williams

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
Report: Atlanta Hawks' Free Agent Lou Williams Has Interest From The NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks And Indiana Pacers

Report: Atlanta Hawks' Free Agent Lou Williams Has Interest From The NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks And Indiana Pacers

According to Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto, Lou Williams has interest from the Atlanta Hawks to have him return, and the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are "expected to pursue" him.
Author:
Publish date:
According to Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto, Lou Williams has interest from the Atlanta Hawks to have him return, and the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are "expected to pursue" him.

Lou Williams is now a free agent after finishing the season in the Eastern Conference Finals with the Atlanta Hawks. 

According to Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto, the Hawks have interest in bringing him back, and the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers are "expected to pursue" Williams. 

The article from Scotto can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet with the article can be seen in a post that is embedded below. 

Williams averaged 11.3 points per game in 66 regular season games for the Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers last season. 

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns to win the NBA Championship, and the Pacers finished the season as the ninth seed with a 34-38 regular season record. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

 

USATSI_15415314_168388303_lowres
News

How Did Chris Paul Do Against The Pacers Last Season?

USATSI_16477936_168388303_lowres
News

Adam Silver Made A Funny Joke About The Trades Involving The Indiana Pacers During The NBA Draft's 22nd Pick

USATSI_16339654_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Indiana Pacers Interested In Hawks' Free Agent Lou Williams

USATSI_15861345_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans And Denver Nuggets Interested In Doug McDermott

USATSI_16118129_168388303_lowres
News

Are The Washington Wizards Still Better Than The Indiana Pacers After The Russell Westbrook Trade To The Lakers?

USATSI_16476742_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Golden State Warriors Want Pacers' Chris Duarte?

USATSI_15800473_168388303_lowres
News

Can The Indiana Pacers Still Be Better Than The Boston Celtics After They Traded For Josh Richardson From The Mavericks?

USATSI_16152865_168388303_lowres
News

Report: The Indiana Pacers had interest in Lakers' Alex Caruso

USATSI_16477950_168388303_lowres
News

Report: New York Knicks Tried To Make Trade With Indiana Pacers After NBA Draft