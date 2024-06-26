Report: Rival executives monitoring Jarace Walker availability should Indiana Pacers keep Obi Toppin
According to a report from Michael Scotto in HoopsHype, some executives around the league are keeping an eye on Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker and his possible future should the Pacers retain Obi Toppin in free agency.
Toppin will be a restricted free agent this offseason, and Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said that the franchise is interested in continuing their partnership. "Very happy with the fit. He seems to be happy here too as well," Buchanan said of Toppin's free agency. "Would like to continue the relationship, it's all part of the business when you get into a contract situation. But, really happy with Obi as a Pacer."
The 26-year old Toppin ended the 2023-24 campaign as Indiana's backup power forward, which is viewed as Walker's natural position. Should Toppin stay, he would join a second unit that could consist of T.J. McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, Ben Sheppard, and a young center — such as Jalen Smith or Isaiah Jackson.
That leaves little room for Walker right now unless he can play more positions. That said, he is just 20-years old, and Indiana still is excited about his future. Walker was the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
"We're still big believers in Jarace and think there's a lot of things that he can do that this roster needs," Buchanan said of Walker while reviewing his rookie season.
The blue and gold are transitioning from a developing team into a group with expectations that is trying to win. At the same time, the idea of what Walker could be someday would fill a lot of the team's weaknesses. They will try to develop him as fast as possible.
Rival executives are monitoring the situation, according to Scotto. "In other Pacers news, rival executives are monitoring whether the Pacers will keep forward Obi Toppin in restricted free agency. If the Pacers re-sign Toppin, several rival executives believe Jarace Walker could become a trade candidate and are monitoring the former No. 8 overall pick's availability," the report reads.
Toppin's free agency still has not been resolved, and rival executives monitor many situations. It's their job. Still, it is noteworthy that a similar report was published about Walker's future back in January, and he was not traded and remained with Indiana.
Scotto's entire report can be found here. Walker averaged 3.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game during his rookie season with the Pacers.
