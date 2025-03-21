Pacers' Myles Turner Makes Bold Declaration Following Win Over Nets
The Indiana Pacers have been on a crazy run recently. it seems like they can't play a normal basketball game anymore, and games can only end in a crazy fashion.
The same thing happened again on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets were a shorthanded, tanking team, and yet they forced this game into overtime.
While the Pacers didn't have Tyrese Haliburton, they were still able to pull out the victory. They won the game 105-99 in overtime thanks in part to some really good defense by Myles Turner.
Turner had some big-time blocks late in the game that helped Indiana clinch the game. Even though they would prefer not to be in these close games, Turner thinks it's helped them.
Following the big win over the Nets, Turner had a bold proclamation about the state of the team. He believes that this team is ready for the playoffs.
“We’re prepared for the playoffs,” Turner said. “You’re going to have moments like that in the playoffs, so to be battle-tested, let’s let it not be a surprise and be able to control your emotions.”
Turner thinks that the way they have been surviving these games without Haliburton gives them a good chance to win tough games in the playoffs.
Haliburton did get hurt in the Eastern Conference Finals last year against the Celtics, so it's good for them to know that they can win close games without their star point guard.
Indiana is hoping to have Haliburton back soon. The most important thing for them to do is have him healthy and good to go for the playoffs. If he needs to sit a little bit longer for that o happen, so be it.
Turner seems to think that the Pacers are in a great headspace to continue to win games. They are in a fight with the Bucks for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.
Right now, the Pacers hold a one-game lead over the Bucks for that spot. That would give them home-court advantage during the first round of the playoffs.
