Team USA gets win over Serbia to open Olympic Games, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton does not play
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton didn't play, but his Team USA squad for the 2024 Paris games opened the Olympics with a win on Sunday.
The United States took on Serbia, a team they crushed during the USA Basketball Showcase earlier in July. Haliburton did play in that game, an outing in which he registered three assists, one rebound, and one steal in.
With Kevin Durant healthy and back in the mix as well as Derrick White's emergence, Haliburton is on the outside looking in when it comes to minutes. Regardless, Team USA is still a dominant force, and they had little trouble with Serbia today.
Early, thanks to great play from NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, the Serbians were keeping up. They were ahead 20-14 before the red, white, and blue closed the first quarter on an 11-0 run. It looked like Jokic and company were going to be able to keep up.
Instead, they watched their deficit continue to grow. They were down as much as 10 in the second quarter, and the United States were ahead 58-49 at halftime. Durant had 21 points at the time and had not yet missed a shot.
The third quarter was Team USA's best, and they were up 19 by the time the frame wrapped up. When Jokic was on the floor, Serbia could keep up. In all other minutes, Haliburton's team was dominant.
They cruised through the fourth quarter, too, barely showing any weakness during Serbia's late punch. Team USA rolled to a 110-84 win to improve to 1-0 in Group Play — South Sudan beat Puerto Rico in the other Group C game on Sunday.
Haliburton finished with no stats as he did not play — he and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics both finished without a minute played. Durant had 23 points while LeBron James had 21.
Team USA next plays on Wednesday when they battle a South Sudan group that gave them fits in London last week.
