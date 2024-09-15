Stephon Marbury says the Phoenix Suns need Tyrese Haliburton
Former Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, and New York Knicks star Stephon Marbury said in a recent interview with ScoopB that the Suns need Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
The interview, conducted by Brandon Robinson, covers a variety of topics, including Team USA's play at the Olympics and young phenom Victor Wembanyama. Marbury broke down what he thinks one of his former teams, the Suns, need.
"I think that they need a point guard," Marbury said. He made two All-Star and two All-NBA teams during his 13-year NBA career.
"They need a scoring point guard. They need a guy that can get them going but can really go too," he continued. "Like the kid that plays for the Indiana Pacers? Tyrese [Haliburton]. He didn't play in the Olympics that much this year. But if he gets stronger? Oh my God, he will be off the hook!"
Marbury later added that Halibrton's passing ability in the open floor and his handle would make him a fit with Phoenix's roster. There's one issue with his statement, though. Haliburton isn't going anywhere.
The Iowa State product is under contract with the Pacers for the next five seasons and just led Indiana to the Eastern Conference Finals. There is no reason for Haliburton to be traded for a half decade, at least, and the star guard loves playing in Indiana.
Recently, Haliburton said that NBA stars would have to come to the Circle City to play with him instead of the opposite reality. "I'm not going anywhere," he said of being with the Pacers.
The 24-year old All-NBA guard responded to Marbury's comments on The Pat McAfee show earlier this week. "The Marbury comment, that's a little weird," Haliburton said. "Why does Phoenix need me? They've got Tyus Jones. They're a good squad over there... I'm good in Indy, they're good in Phoenix. Everybody's good right now."
Marbury was courtside in Madison Square Garden during the Pacers vs Knicks second-round playoffs series back in May. Indiana won that series in seven games, and Haliburton had multiple strong performances in the Big Apple during the best-of-seven set.
The entire Marbury interview can be found here.
