Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton to NBA stars: 'If they want to play with me, they would have to come here.'
Tyrese Haliburton appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, and he brought his Olympic gold medal to the Indianapolis-based studio. Haliburton and McAfee have developed a relationship over the years as Haliburton has grown into a star in the Circle City.
The two were together at the Indianapolis Colts home opener last weekend, too. And while chatting on McAfee's ESPN program, Haliburton discussed his relationship with Indiana and the Indy market, especially as it relates to his recent comments about recruiting players while on Team USA for the Olympics.
"That story [about me recruiting players to Indiana] got blown out of proportion so they could make fun of Indiana. But yes... There was recruiting going on from everybody. Me saying that got blown out of proportion," Haliburton began. "I'm not going anywhere. If they wanted to play with me, they would have to come here," he said later.
Recruiting has happened with Team USA for years. Bam Adebayo and Damian Lillard formed a relationship while playing for the United States, and they played a part in Lillard hoping to go to the MIami Heat when he asked out of Portland last year. Kevin Durant formed an initial relationship with Golden State Warriors players while with Team USA.
Haliburton joined that trend, and he likely was recruited elsewhere, too. But he wanted to make it clear to McAfee that he isn't going anywhere. He's committed to the franchise — just like he was to the Sacramento Kings before being sent to the Pacers in a 2022 trade.
"I put a lot of love, a lot of trust in Sacramento and kind of immersed myself in the community and with the people and they got rid of me," he said after the deal in 2022. He's applied that same love to Indianapolis.
Haliburton spent July and August with Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He won a gold medal with the squad and played in three games during the event. It was the peak of Halibuton's career to date.
In less than a month, he'll hit the hardwood again for the Pacers as the 2024-25 campaign begins.
- Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla says the Celtics series vs the Indiana Pacers was the toughest of their 2024 title run. CLICK HERE.
- The game slowed down for Aaron Nesmith last season, and the Indiana Pacers reaped the benefits. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers rookie-scale team options for Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, and Bennedict Mathurin are easy calls. CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a center in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers