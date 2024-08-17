Team USA big Micah Potter recalls Tyrese Haliburton dominating shooting drill with LeBron James and Anthony Davis
On a recent episode of the Locked On Pacers podcast, Team USA and Utah Jazz center Micah Potter talked about his experience with the United States Olympic team this summer. During the conversation, Potter was asked about Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who won a gold medal last weekend.
"[Tyrese] is a great guy," Potter said. "He's a fantastic human being. Ultra skilled."
Potter joined the USA Select Team ahead of the Olympics, and he got to suit up in games against Canada and Serbia during the lead up to the 2024 Paris games. Utah's reserve big man canned a three in both of his outings and didn't look out of place at all.
In the Olympics, Haliburton played in three games and averaged 2.7 points and 0.7 assists per game. He was reportedly dealing with a minor injury during the tournament but still shot 60% from the field and made half his threes.
Potter got to see Indiana's star up close during practices and team events. He walked away impressed by the All-NBA guard and even shared a story about Haliburton lighting up a shooting drill in practice.
"His shot making ability is incredible," Potter said. "There was one shooting drill we were doing in Abu Dhabi in practice... it was him, Anthony Davis, and LeBron [James], and he torched them," Potter said. "Essentially, what it was is you had to make six shots before you missed three, and you can't miss two in a row. I don't think [Haliburton] missed a shot. They went seven spots, and I'm pretty sure he went 42 for 42. It was an absurd percentage, maybe he missed like one shot. But it was just incredible."
Potter praised Haliburton's ability to distribute, too. "His passing is unbelievable... That's why he was there, was to be that facilitator," he said.
The Jazz frontcourt player, who signed a two-way deal with Utah not long ago, recalled that he and Haliburton had a previous connection dating back to college. Iowa State and Wisconsin — Haliburton and Potter's NCAA programs, respectively — faced off in a preseason scrimmage every year. According to Potter, Wisoncinsin torched Iowa State both years that the two overlapped. Potter had to mess with Haliburton because of those games.
"He was a great dude and obviously a great player," Potter shared.
The entire podcast, which gets into much more detail about Haliburton, Team USA's gold medal run, and Potter's career, can be found here.
