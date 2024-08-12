Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was dealing with minor injury during Olympics, per report
According to a report from Brian Windhorst in ESPN, Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton was dealing with an injury during the 2024 Olympics.
Haliburton, 24, played in three games during the competition. He averaged 2.7 points and 0.7 assists per game — his best outing was a six-point, one assist performance against South Sudan. The most playing time he received in one outing was 10 minutes against Puerto Rico. He played the fewest games and minutes for Team USA, though he didn't seem to mind.
According to Windhorst, Haliburton was banged up during the Olympics. "Tyrese Haliburton was slowed in the Olympics by a minor leg injury — Team USA didn't announce it, but he had an MRI, sources said — and was caught in a numbers game, but he still has a future with the program," the report reads.
No specifics about the injury, including which leg was causing concern, are provided outside of it being called minor. Haliburton missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals back in May with left hamstring soreness, and he missed time during the season with a hamstring strain. The All-NBA guard shared earlier this summer that he was running full speed again and ready for his Team USA commitment.
The Pacers star played more often during the USA Basketball Showcase, but a change to Team USA's roster and rotation just before the Olympics changed his role. Regardless, he won a gold medal on Saturday and has nearly two months to recover before training camp.
- Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Team USA take down France for a gold medal. CLICK HERE.
- Pascal Siakam focusing on little details this offseason, agent says he's headed for a 'big year' with Pacer. CLICK HERE.
- Forward Enrique Freeman agrees to a two-way deal with Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Andrew Nembhard leaves 2024 Olympics ready for takeoff with Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers