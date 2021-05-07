The New York Knicks Are the Most Valuable Franchise in the NBA

Forbes reported on Friday their highest valued teams in sports, and the New York Knicks rank number one in the NBA.

Forbes came out with their annual list of the most valuable franchises in all of the sports world on Friday, and the top of the list in the NBA could surprise some people.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are not the first team on the list for NBA teams, but instead, the New York Knicks, who Forbes values at $5 billion

With Madison Square Garden and playing in the heart of Manhattan, it's apparent that they would be in the top-five or even top-three, but what is even more impressive is there are number one and have not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2013.

If the Knicks had multiple championships like the Lakers over the last few decades or went on five straight trips to the NBA Finals like the Warriors from 2015-19, they could probably be worth even more.

However, the Knicks are now going to make the playoffs this season and currently sit as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.



