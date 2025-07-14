Tyrese Haliburton Calls Out Pacers After Fever Game
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton called out the team while attending an Indiana Fever game.
On Friday, July 11, the Fever squared off against the Atlanta Dream. During the game, fans won a medium-sized cheese curd from Culvers due to the "Curds in the Third" promotion.
If the Fever outscore the opposing team in any home game, fans can use the promo code "CURDFEVER" and secure some free fried cheese.
More news: Myles Turner Texted Pacers Group Chat He Was Leaving, And Only a Few Responded
Haliburton posted a photo on X regarding the promotion and asked the Pacers to step up their promotion game:
The 25-year-old guard is a big fan of the Fever, often attending games when he has time. He is one of the biggest stars in Indiana alongside superstar Caitlin Clark.
Both Clark and Haliburton are close friends and are often seen cheering each other on.
Haliburton is currently nursing a devastating torn Achilles injury, which happened in the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
More news: Pacers Sign Free Agent Big Man to $21 Million Deal to Shore Up Front Court
He had been nursing a calf injury, but he opted to play through the pain and attempted to play. The Pacers had the chance to win an NBA title, and Haliburton was not willing to miss the game.
He started off well, hitting a couple of deep 3-point shots, but eventually he ended up on the floor thriving in pain.
The Pacers star is going to miss the entire upcoming season due to the injury, though he should be back by the start of the 2026-2027 season.
His absence from the basketball court does mean Haliburton can attend more Fever games over the next year and potentially cash in on some free cheese curds.
More news: Myles Turner Takes Major Shot at Pacers Fans in Latest Interview
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.