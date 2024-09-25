Tyrese Haliburton healthy and ready for Indiana Pacers training camp after Olympic injury
INDIANAPOLIS — A report from ESPN earlier in the offseason stated that Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was dealing with an injury while playing for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics, and Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that fact last week.
"He got a little dinged up for the last couple of games (of the Olympics) and didn't play," Carlisle said on The Wake Up Call on 107.5 The Fan.
No specific injury has been cited for Haliburton, but the Olympics was his last basketball obligation of the offseason. Once it was over, he could focus on rest and rehab, a necessity after how much basketball he played from mid-2023 through mid-2024. He dealt with a few left hamstring issues along the way, including soreness that kept him out of two playoff games.
Despite the Olympic hiccup, Haliburton is healthy and ready to go heading into the 2024-25 season according to Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan. "You go through a long stretch like that, you're going to have some pulls, strains, bumps, bruises like that," Buchanan said of the injury on Tuesday. "He's back participating... he's anticipated to be a full go for the start of camp."
Haliburton was seen participating in the Pacers players-only minicamp last week, and he's now back in Indiana getting prepared for the upcoming campaign. He won a gold medal while playing for the United States.
In a follow-up question, Buchanan was asked if Haliburton is dealing with any lingering issues with his hamstring. "I don't think so. He seems pretty happy. He did the conditioning test today. I think he's ready to go. He's fired up for the season."
Indiana begins training camp in an official capacity next week.
- Pascal Siakam hosting and motivating Indiana Pacers teammates for minicamp in Orlando. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers assistant GM Kelly Krauskopf leaving the team for a role with Indiana Fever. CLICK HERE.
- Jannero Pargo hopes to be a head coach one day, growing toward that goal with the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- The top five seasons by an Indiana Pacers player in franchise history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers