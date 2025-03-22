Tyrese Haliburton Injury Status For Pacers vs Nets
The Indiana Pacers have had a crazy week or so of basketball. There was a stretch that they played five games in seven nights, which is a brutal amount of basketball.
In a few of those games, they were missing several starters. They went 4-1 in those five games, which was impressive. It has also helped them in their seeding battle.
The Pacers are battling for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. They currently hold a one-game lead over the Bucks for that fourth spot in the East and are two games up on the Pistons.
Indiana has been able to be successful despite not having Tyrese Haliburton for the last three games. He has been sitting out because of a sore lower back.
The Pacers will play the Nets for the second time in as many games. Indiana was able to win the first game in overtime thanks to Bennedict Mathurin's great fourth quarter and overtime period.
Haliburton is on the injury report again prior to this matchup. He is listed as questionable because of that same sore lower back.
The Pacers have played a lot of basketball in recent days, so they are a tired basketball team. The most important thing for them is to be healthy for the playoffs.
Having Haliburton at full strength for the playoffs is the top priority for this team. Pascal Siakam, their All-Star this year, has only missed one game in two years with the Pacers, so they need to keep their other All-Star healthy.
Indiana made the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago because of how good Haliburton was. If they want to make a similarly deep run, he has to be 100 percent healthy for the game.
The Pacers have to beat the bad teams they face if they want to keep home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Nets are one of those bad teams.
So far this season, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and nine assists per game. He's shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
