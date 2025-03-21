Pacers Set to Face Shorthanded Nets Team in Rematch
Can Indiana cruise to its second victory over Brooklyn in three nights?
As the tanking Brooklyn Nets start sitting even more bodies ahead of a full-fledged 2025 NBA Draft lottery push, can the Indiana Pacers cruise to their second victory over Brooklyn in three nights?
With Saturday's rematch looming following a Thursday overtime win, Brooklyn has already downgraded starting point guard D'Angelo Russell, who will sit with a sore right ankle. Swingman Ziaire Williams has also seen his status downgraded to questionable with a tight right hamstring.
On Thursday, Indiana outlasted the feisty Nets (with Williams and Russell in tow) in a low-scoring, 105-99 overtime rock fight.
This story will be updated...
