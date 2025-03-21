All Pacers

Pacers Set to Face Shorthanded Nets Team in Rematch

Can Indiana cruise to its second victory over Brooklyn in three nights?

Alex Kirschenbaum

Mar 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the tanking Brooklyn Nets start sitting even more bodies ahead of a full-fledged 2025 NBA Draft lottery push, can the Indiana Pacers cruise to their second victory over Brooklyn in three nights?

With Saturday's rematch looming following a Thursday overtime win, Brooklyn has already downgraded starting point guard D'Angelo Russell, who will sit with a sore right ankle. Swingman Ziaire Williams has also seen his status downgraded to questionable with a tight right hamstring.

On Thursday, Indiana outlasted the feisty Nets (with Williams and Russell in tow) in a low-scoring, 105-99 overtime rock fight.

This story will be updated...

Published |Modified
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Basketball is Alex's favorite sport, he likes the way they dribble up and down the court.

Home/News