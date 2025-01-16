Tyrese Haliburton Injury Status For Pacers vs Pistons
The Indiana Pacers are finally starting to play some solid basketball. They had a six-game winning streak going before the Cavs broke it on Tuesday.
Even so, the Pacers are sixth in the East, a far cry from where they were to start the season after a 6-10 start. They have slowly made progress to get back to where they thought they were going to be to start the season.
A big reason for that has been their improving health. Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard are back and they made the trade for Thomas Bryant to offset losing two backup centers to season-ending injuries.
Aaron Nesmith is on the doorstep of returning as well, and could even play tonight against the Pistons. It would be his first game back since the first of November.
Unfortunately, Tyrese Haliburton was hurt in the first game against the Cavaliers on Sunday. He missed the second half of that game with what the team initially called left hamstring soreness.
That was bad news for Pacers fans since that was the same hamstring that he hurt last season. Thankfully, they changed the diagnosis to just a mild groin strain.
Haliburton missed the second matchup with Cleveland on Tuesday with that groin strain. Ahead of the game against Detroit on Thursday, Haliburton is listed as questionable with that injury.
Indiana has shown that they are a team to be reckoned with when they are mostly healthy. Even without Nesmith, they have been able to win 12 of their last 16 games.
Making sure Haliburton stays healthy is the biggest challenge this team faces. He is clearly injury-prone, so they have to protect him the best that they can.
When Haliburton is out on the floor, he changes the entire dynamic of how the team operates offensively. He creates so much pressure on the defense, and that opens up opportunities for other players.
Indiana still has an opportunity to make a move at the trade deadline to help supplement the scoring that they lose when he is out. Getting some insurance in the starting lineup isn't the worst plan in the world.
Haliburton is averaging 18.1 points, 8.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds so far this year.
