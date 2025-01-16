Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin Suspended After Incident With Official
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin has been suspended one game without pay after bumping into and verbally abusing a referee during Tuesday night's match against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via X.
Mathurin will serve his suspension on Jan. 16 when the Pacers visit the Detroit Pistons.
The incident occurred with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Pacers’ 127-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 14 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
After Mathurin fouled Evan Mobley on a fast break, he did not agree with the call and immediately went after referee Natalie Sago. He first clapped his hands near her head and then bumped into her as teammates tried to pull him away.
Mathurin continued to yell at Sago before eventually heading to the locker room, having more than earned his ejection.
Mathurin apologized after the game, according to the Indianapolis Star.
"It was the moment," Mathurin said. "The game is so intense, especially myself -- being this competitive, I just want to win. It was an unfortunate situation, but I was able to learn from it."
"I went to see Natalie, and everything's alright," he said. "(I) wanted to apologize for the unfortunate situation. We were able to end on good terms. I wish her to have a great night, and the next time we meet, it's all friendly."
The three-year guard has been vital for the Pacers this season. He is averaging 16.5 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 0.6 steals while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three in 32.8 minutes of action and 41 games.
This will be the first game that Mathurin will miss.
While the Pacers will be without Mathurin, they could welcome back their forward Aaron Nesmith.
Nesmith is listed as questionable for Thursday's game with a left ankle sprain.
This is a massive upgrade, as Nesmith has been ruled out for the past two-plus months.
The Pacers may look to win their 23rd game of the season without Mathurin.
