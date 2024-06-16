Tyrese Haliburton holds basketball camp in Indianapolis; talks Pacers, camp, and more
CARMEL, IN. — Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton hosted his third annual basketball camp in Indiana this weekend as he continues to be involved in the community. On Friday, he helped unveil a renovated basketball court in Indianapolis.
"It's always fun, a great part about the offseason," Haliburton said. "It's cool these things coincided at the same time."
There was significant turnout for Haliburton's camp this year, which spans two days and is being held at the Aletto Family Sports Center in Carmel, Indiana — a suburb of Indianapolis. There were several full-length basketball courts filled with campers and volunteers on Saturday as Haliburton led the attendees through drills, games, and lessons.
"It's really cool," he said of the turnout. He was surprised by the number of campers when he walked into the doors of the facility, but the bigger gym helped make it all work out. The event sold out in about a month.
"It's cool to see the love is shown even more [through] the years," Haliburton said of his camp. He still wakes up excited on the day of the event even though this is the third installment in Indianapolis.
Every interaction is important to Haliburton at these camps. He remembers being a kid and being a part of them, so he takes the time to make each moment special. Several members of his family were in attendance, too, including his dad.
The All-NBA guard is in the midst of a busy offseason. The Pacers played deep into May as they reached the Eastern Conference Finals, and Haliburton was a big part of that run. It ended with a hamstring injury, which the star guard has been rehabbing for a few weeks. He just started running full speed again.
In July, the star ball handler will join Team USA for the Olympics. In between all of that, he has a few vacations planned to take some time away from basketball. And, of course, many recruiting texts to star forward Pascal Siakam will be sent in between it all.
But on this day, Haliburton's focus was on his camp once again. He played knockout, helped attendees with ball handling, and made sure everyone had a good time.
"That's the best part of camp, the kids. There's so many personalities... I love the kids who come up and talk trash," he said. One camper tried, and succeeded, to eliminate Haliburton in knock out with his sweet shooting ability.
"I'm excited," Haliburton said of how he feels leading up to the camp every year. "I feel like a kid when I'm out here. I'm like a kid at camp these days too." He loves seeing familiar faces and recognizes kids in the event every year. On occasion, he will remember someone he met at a game.
The star guard promised to be involved in the community when he signed a contract extension with the Pacers last summer. He has followed through on his word so far, and Saturday was just another example of Haliburton being heavily involved in Indianapolis. All of his comments from the event can be found here.
