Tyrese Haliburton says racist remarks were directed at his brother in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton said that racist remarks were directed at his little brother during Game 1 of the Pacers playoffs series with the Milwaukee Bucks.
"My little brother in the stands the other day was called the N-word. It was important for us as a family to just address that, and that was important for us to talk about," Haliburton said Tuesday night. It seemed from his body language that he was considering not sharing the information. "Because that just didn't sit right with anybody in our family, so it's been important to have my family here right now. My little brother's handling that the right way."
The incident occurred Sunday when the Bucks and Pacers began their series at Fiserv Forum. According to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star, arena security was notified of the incident involving Haliburton's brother, but the fan was not removed from the game.
Haliburton was born and raised in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the town where the Bucks' G League affiliate team is based. He was excited about playing his first-ever playoff series in his home state.
A Bucks team spokesman provided a comment to Dopirak, which can be found here. It says, in part, that "We (the Bucks) take our fan environment extremely seriously and are committed to providing a safe and secure experience."
"We've just done a good job handling this environment," Haliburton said after Game 2. The Pacers won that game and tied the series at 1-1, meaning there will be another outing in Milwaukee later in the series. Game 5 will be in Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, April 30.
