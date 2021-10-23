Victor Oladipo's Status For Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers Game

Publish date:
Victor Oladipo's Injury Status For Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers Game
Victor Oladipo remains sidelined with injury rehab for his right knee. Therefore, the Indiana Pacers will not have to go up against their former All-Star shooting guard when they face the Miami Heat on Saturday.
The Indiana Pacers will not have to play a familiar face on Saturday.
Two-time All-Star (both times with the Pacers) Victor Oladipo is now on the Miami Heat, but remains out due to his rehab for his knee.
The status of Oladipo and other Heat players for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Oladipo started last season on the Pacers, and then was traded to the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets then sent him to the Heat.
After four games on the Heat he underwent season-ending surgery and is still recovering.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.