Viral Photo Catches Pacers' TJ McConnell Taunting Madison Square Garden Celebrities
The Indiana Pacers weren't able to close out the New York Knicks on Thursday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. They played their worst game of the playoffs.
It was a disappointing performance, but the Pacers still have two more chances to advance to the NBA Finals. The season isn't over because they lost this game.
Even though the Pacers lost this game in Madison Square Garden, some positive things still happened. Benndecit Mathurin had his best game in the series, scoring 23 points off the bench.
T.J. McConnell also had a viral moment during the game. After he hit his only three-point shot of the game, a photo was taken that went viral pretty quickly.
That photo and that shot from McConnell were one of the only things that went right for him during that game. McConnell didn't have his best game, and the Pacers need him to be better in Game 6.
It's not often that a game is played with that many celebrities on the sidelines with the stakes as high as they are right now. The Knicks had to win that game to continue their season.
Indiana is hoping that McConnell won't be as reckless with the ball as he was in Game 5. The team, in general, needs to take care of the ball better, as they had 20 turnovers in the game.
The Pacers have been the team that has been forcing turnovers in this series, not the ones turning it over. They have to make sure they take care of the ball and get out in transition.
Indiana needs to win this game to avoid having a Game 7 in Madison Square Garden with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. The Pacers need to play with more energy, too.
McConnell has had a very up-and-down series in the East Finals. While his shooting percentage is very good, he has turned it over too much.
So far in this series against the Knicks, McConnell is averaging nine points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
