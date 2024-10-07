WATCH: Indiana Pacers rookies and new staff members dance at 2024 FanJam
INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday featured the 2024 installment of FanJam for the Indiana Pacers, a fun activity for both the team and its fans. It's a free event that features a scrimmage and other festivities, and it marks the unofficial kickoff of a Pacers season.
In recent years, the team began to take the scrimmage portion of the event more seriously. That extended into this weekend, with the roster being split into two for a tight battle. It finished as a five-point game and came down to the wire.
While that portion of FanJam is an important evaluation moment for Indiana, the action that takes place afterwards is all about fun. Every year, new team staff members and Pacers rookies all dress up in costume and sing a song to the fans in the arena. They dance along, too, and the fans vote on who had the best performance.
Some players this week have shared that they were actually nervous during the scrimmage portion of FanJam because they knew they had a performance coming. Ben Sheppard, a second-year guard, made that clear on Saturday, and Andrew Nembhard agreed Sunday. "Exact same feeling for me," Nembhard said of Sheppard's thoughts.
Today, rookies Johnny Furphy, Tristen Newton, and Enrique Freeman took the stage. Pacers center Myles Turner played his usual role of emceeing the event and helping prep the costumes. Below, you can watch a video of each rookie's mini-concert.
Johnny Furphy sings Kiss Me Thru the Phone while dressed as Mr. Incredible
Tristen Newton sings Never Say Never while dressed as Fred Flinstone
Enrique Freeman sings Uptown Funk while dressed as Mike Wazowski
All three players had their moments, including a dance off later. After the dance off, Freeman was determined to be the winner of the performance competition. The deciding votes can be watched below.
"I think Furphy did a great job," Pacers forward Obi Toppin said later.
- Indiana Pacers young wing Ben Sheppard is impressive during training camp, studying his own teammates to improve. CLICK HERE.
- Early training camp is more about refreshers, less about the new for Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Pacers GM Chad Buchanan on Myles Turner's future: 'We want him to be here'. CLICK HERE.
- Armed with Olympics experience for Canada, Andrew Nembhard is confident heading into his third season. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers