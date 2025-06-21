Pacers News: Southwest Flight Attendant Savagely Roasts Thunder Fans Ahead of Game 7
The Indiana Pacers are the closest they have ever been in franchise history to winning an NBA championship. They are just one game away from winning the title.
In order to accomplish that feat, they have to win Game 7 in Oklahoma City. It's a really tough thing for them to do, as the Thunder have only lost once at home in the NBA Finals. That was on Tyrese Haliburton's heroic shot in Game 1.
That doesn't mean that Pacers fans don't have faith that they can get it done. In fact, one flight attendant on a flight made sure that everyone knew how much he thought that the Pacers were going to win that game.
One Southwest flight attendant decided to make sure that everyone knew he was a Pacers fan. While flying a plane to Denver, he had a great interaction on the intercom.
"I see we have a lot of OKC fans on here. You had your opportunity. Pacers in 7. Yes 'Cers!"
Gerald Graham made sure that everyone knows just how good the Pacers are. He was the flight attendant who made the statement that makes Pacers fans extremely happy.
The only thing that would have made this story better is if he were flying Oklahoma City fans back to Oklahoma City from Indianapolis. That would have made things even more funny.
Graham isn't even from Indy, and he wants to see the Pacers win the title. This team is captivating people from across the country, which is exactly what should be happening.
The Pacers have to figure out a way to win Game 7, which would be the single greatest feat in the history of the franchise. Winning on the road in a Game 7 on the road against a historically good team would make this the best Pacers team in history.
If they are going to win that game and make Graham's prediction come true, they have to do a lot of the same from Game 6. Their defense has to be elite, and they need to get contributions from everyone.
