Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Receives Injury Severity Confirmation
The Indiana Pacers were dealt a tough blow when Tyrese Haliburton was injured in the first quarter. He was already playing through a calf strain that he suffered earlier in the series.
Unfortunately, he went down with an injury to the same leg. On the replay, which ABC made sure to show about a dozen times of him going down in pain, it looked like he ruptured his Achilles.
The Pacers didn't confirm anything, only saying that he would not return due to a lower leg injury. Haliburton's father did confirm what the injury was, however.
Read more: Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Exits Game 7 With Gruesome Injury
Haliburton's dad confirmed with sideline reporter Lis Salters that Tyrese did suffer an Achilles injury.
While it looked like that on the replay, it's devastating to have that injury confirmed. With it happening on June 22nd, Haliburton is likely going to miss the entire 2025-26 season with the injury.
The Pacers were still up one at half, leading 48-47, even without Haliburton. Indiana has replaced Haliburton the only way that they can, and that's with an entire team effort.
Indiana likely won't be in a position to win an NBA championship next season without Haliburton in the fold. Game 7 is going to be the best chance Indiana has to win a title.
The NBA has shown how quickly things can change. Everyone expected Boston to win the Eastern Conference again this season, and they didn't get out of the second round of the playoffs.
More Pacers news: Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Reacts to Thunder Parade Buses Before Game 7
Haliburton emerged as one of the most clutch shooters in the history of the playoffs during the Pacers' historic run. He even hit a game-winner against the Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
In fact, Haliburton had the most assists in a postseason in Pacers, amassing 197 assists throughout that time. He was able to move the ball in a way that opponents could not stop.
Haliburton finishes the postseason averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and nine assists per game. He shot 46.1 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers News: Southwest Flight Attendant Savagely Roasts Thunder Fans Ahead of Game 7
Pacers News: Latest Odds Strongly Favor Thunder Over Indiana in Game 7
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.