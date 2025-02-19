Where Do Pacers Stand in Eastern Conference Following All-Star Break?
The Indiana Pacers were able to turn things around after a slow start to the season. After a 6-10 start to the season, they were able to play a lot better.
A big reason for the slow start is the injuries that they had to deal with early in the season. Aaron Nesmith was lost almost immediately to start the season with a severe ankle sprain that cost him 35 games.
Andrew Nembhard missed about a month due to knee tendinitis. Those two key injuries, along with the loss of both backup centers, kept the Pacers from playing up to expectations.
The Pacers were able to turn things around as soon as Nembhard came back. In fact, they won 14 of 18 games at one point.
Unfortunately, the Pacers slid a bit before the All-Star break. They didn't play well at all in the final six games they had. The break came at a good time?
So, where do things stand now? The Pacers are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings right now, but they have just a one-game lead ahead of the Bucks for that spot.
The Pacers didn't acquire any players at the trade deadline because they think the roster they have is good enough to win right now. They like the depth that they have at every spot except center.
That depth is the reason why the Pacers can't be counted out. The bench is a huge reason why they were able to make the Eastern Conference Finals last season.
If they are going to make any kind of run this year, Tyrese Haliburton has to play better. His play has to be more in line with what it was before the All-Star break last year.
Pascal Siakam was the lone All-Star for Indiana this season. He has been the mot consistent player for them by far.
When Haliburton is playing his best, there are very few players who can stop him from taking over the game. The Pacers need that version of him if they have any ambitions of making the Eastern Conference Finals again.
