Will LaMelo Ball Play? Full Injury Report For Pacers vs Hornets Revealed
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Charlotte Hornets later today and they could be facing an advantageous situation in the game. Charlotte has already ruled out multiple players for this contest, giving Indiana an edge in the matchup.
Read more: Pacers Set to Face Extremely Shorthanded Hornets Team
Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball was ruled out due to a left calf injury. Ball suffered the injury a while ago and remains out of the lineup.
Additionally, the Hornets will be down multiple other crucial players. Miles Bridges,
Moussa Diabate,, Tre Mann, Nick Richards, Tidjane Salaun, and Grant Williams were all ruled out.
Indiana has listed guard Andrew Nembhard as questionable for the contest. The guard just came back from injury so the team could be more cautious with him playing.
Read more: Pacers' Andrew Nembhard Downgraded Ahead of Hornets Clash with Worrying Injury
If Nembhard can't play, Indiana will need to have others step up. The Pacers seemed to find their rhythm offensively in their last game against the Chicago Bulls and they will try to put the pieces together again in this game.
Star guard Tyrese Haliburton spoke about the offensive flow and how Indiana was able to get the ball into the basket.
“We did a good job at hammering away at the fundamentals of our offense that we'd kinda gotten away from lately,” All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton said. The 6-foot-5 All-Star paced the Pacers with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field (5-of-9 from 3-point range), eight assists, and two steals. "I thought it looked good today."
If the Pacers can put together another strong offensive performance, they could come away with their second win in a row. Indiana holds a record of 10-14 and they have been fairly inconsistent to start the year from game to game.
The defense has been a real problem for the Pacers so they will be looking to keep things going strong. Head coach Rick Carlisle said that the team went through a similar pre-game shoot-around.
Indiana held the Hornets to just 83 points in their first contest so they will try to emulate that. It may be a challenge but the Pacers should look to take advantage of the Hornets injuries.
More Pacers: Massive Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Pacers Landing Star Center
Pacers Could Be Eyeing Roster Shake Up Ahead of Trade Deadline
Pacers Earn Multiple Disabled Player Exceptions, Could Help With Trade Talks