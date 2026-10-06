5 Pacers Players With the Most to Gain During the Preseason

Preseason basketball isn't necessarily about wins and losses, especially for a Pacers team that already has most of its rotation figured out. For several players further down the depth, chart, however, these exhibition games could carry significant weight.

Indiana's preseason schedule will give Rick Carlisle and his coaching staff an opportunity to experiment with different lineups, evaluate the back end of the roster and get an extended look at players who may not see consistent minutes once the regular season begins.

Whether it's earning a larger role, making a case for a standard NBA contract or positioning themselves for a future opportunity, these five Pacers have the most to gain this preseason.

1. Braden Smith

Braden Smith at Media Day | Pacers.com

After a tough showing in Summer League, Smith has an opportunity to change the conversation surrounding him.

Smith struggled to consistently showcase the skills that made him one of college basketball's best point guards during his time at Purdue, but there are reasons to believe this version of Smith could look different. He has added 16 pounds of muscle since being drafted and will now be surrounded by NBA-level talent, something he didn't have to the same degree during Summer League.

His performance at FanJam on Sunday afternoon was drastically better than what we saw during the five games this summer, and could be a sign of things to come.

Smith buried a gorgeous stepback 3-pointer over Ivica Zubac and later perfectly read a Tyrese Haliburton pass intended for Andrew Nembhard, intercepting it and taking it the other way for two points.

Nobody should put too much stock into a scrimmage, but after his Summer League struggles, it was an encouraging performance. A strong preseason would give fans more confidence in Smith's development and allow him to show why the Pacers were willing to trade for him in the NBA Draft.

2. Jay Huff

Jay Huff at Pacers Media Day | Pacers.com

With Larry Nance Jr. sidelined by a mild hamstring injury, their bait may not be a better opportunity for Jay Huff to prove why he should be Indiana's permanent backup center.

Huff showed plenty of flashes last season with his ability to protect the rim, stretch the floor and provide energy off the bench. Now, his role has changed.

Instead of simply trying to establish himself as an NBA player, Huff enters this season with an opportunity to become a consistent part of Carlisle's rotation. Playing behind Zubac should give him regular minutes, and Nance's absence creates even more opportunities during the preseason.

Huff will also be playing with a mostly different group than the one he shared the floor with last season, making these exhibition games important for developing chemistry with his new teammates.

The backup center job appears to be his to lose, and a strong preseason could help him make sure it stays that way.

3. Jalen Slawson

Slawson at Pacers Media Day | Pacers.com

"Slaw Dog" earned a two-way contract with the Pacers last season after Quenton Jackson was promoted to the 15-man roster, and now Slawson enters an important year in his NBA career.

This is Slawson's final season of two-way eligibility, meaning the next step is obvious: prove he deserves a standard NBA contract.

Slawson was on an Exhibit-10 contract with Indiana last year and saw some preseason action, but he didn't truly begin to stand out until taking on a larger role with the Noblesville Boom. His versatility became especially valuable when he was utilized as a small-ball center.

Now he has an opportunity to show that development against NBA competition.

Slawson's size, defensive versatility and ability to impact the game in multiple ways make him an intriguing developmental piece. A productive preseason would go a long way toward proving that one of the G League's better two-way wings deserves a permanent spot in the NBA.

4. Kobe Brown

Kobe Brown at Pacers Media Day | Pacers.com

What can Brown do for the Pacers?

When Indiana acquired Brown in the Zubac trade last season, he was largely viewed as an additional piece in a much bigger transaction. Once given meaningful minutes, however, Brown developed into a solid role player for the Pacers.

Indiana liked what it saw enough to offer Brown a two-way contract this offseason, even though they didn't have the room to bring him back on the standard roster. Brown accepting that deal also showed how much he values his opportunity with the organization.

Preseason should give him another chance to prove he belongs.

Brown's improved three-point shot, size, rebounding and defensive versatility all give him tools that translate to an NBA role. The question is where he can put everything together consistently enough to convince the Pacers, or another NBA team, that he deserves a standard contract in the future.

Like Slawson, Brown is in his final season of two-way eligibility. That makes every NBA opportunity he receives this year a little more meaningful.

5. Rienk Mast

Mar 8, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) is emotional while celebrating after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mast may have the longest road to an NBA roster spot of anyone on this list, but he also enters preseason with little to lose.

The Dutchman from Groningen, Netherlands, is part of Indiana's training camp roster on an Exhibit-10 contract after spending the summer with the Pacers' Summer League team.

Mast quickly became a fan favorite in Las Vegas because of his strong play. At 6-foot-9, he can stretch the floor from the perimeter while using his size and physicality to compete on the glass.

His preseason role could look similar to the ones Slawson and Gabe McGlothan received last year. He isn't likely to play significant minutes with the primary rotation, but the later portions of preseason games should give the coaching staff another look at how his game translates.

With Slawson and Brown both in their final years of two-way eligibility, Indiana will eventually need to identify its next group of developmental players and Mast could put himself in that conversation.

We've seen the Pacers promote players during the season before, and Indiana currently has an open standard roster spot that may or may not eventually be filled by James Johnson.

Mast doesn't need to win a roster spot in October, nor will he. But he simply needs to make a strong enough impression to remain in Indiana's developmental pipeline.

Final Thoughts

Preseason results won't tell us much about where the Pacers will ultimately finish this season, but the next few games could be significant for players on the fringes of the rotation.

Smith is trying to put a difficult Summer League behind him, Huff can solidify his place in the rotation, Slawson and Brown are approaching important crossroads in their careers, and Mast is attempting to become Indiana's next developmental success story.

For established players, preseason is mostly preparation for what lies ahead. For these five, it means a bit more.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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