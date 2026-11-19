INDIANAPOLIS -- After getting a few days off, the Indiana Pacers were back in action on Wednesday night, hosting the Houston Rockets. Andrew Nembhard and Tyrese Haliburton remained out with injuries, and the extra rest this week didn't help the Pacers like they had hoped.

With Kevin Durant leading the way, the Houston Rockets defeated the Pacers by a final score of 119-104.

Here are the main takeaways from Wednesday's game:

The shooting remains a huge problem.

Through 15 games of the season, the Pacers have now been outscored by 123 points from three. They have given up 217 total 3's, and have connected on 176 of them.

On Wednesday night, it was more of the same. Houston went 19-for-35 from behind the arc, which is a 54% clip, while the Pacers went just 10-for-34 which is 29%. Reed Sheppard hit 6-of-7 himself, while Kevin Durant connected on 4-of-5.

On average, it has basically been an eight or nine point hole for the Pacers every single night from 3-point range. As long as this continues, the struggles will also continue for this team.

Frustration continues to mount.

Rick Carlisle was ejected with 7:21 to play in the 1st half. The Pacers were called for five technicals in total. And the entire night seemed to be a continuous argument on loop from the home team. The Pacers were understandably frustrated at several calls, but getting crushed on their home court probably escalated that frustration. The Pacers are now 5-10 on the season, and while there is still a long way to go, the hole they are digging continues to get a little deeper.

Solid minutes for Braden Smith, who then goes down with an injury.

After playing a solid game for the Noblesville Boom on Tuesday, the hometown kid was asked to play meaningful minutes for the Pacers a day later.

In 18 minutes of action, Smith had 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. He led the team with a +6 in the plus/minus stat, and brought some energy to the game. Then in the 4th quarter, Smith appeared to land on an opposing player's foot, and went down in pain. He was helped off the court and didn't return.

After winning back-to-back games last week, the Pacers have now dropped two in a row to start this week. And things don't get much easier from here. The Pacers will play in Cleveland on Friday, in New York on Sunday, and will then host the Thunder in a back-to-back on Monday before hosting LeBron and the Sixers again on Black Friday.