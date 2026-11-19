INDIANAPOLIS -- This was a long and ugly game from the Pacers.

We saw Rick Carlisle get ejected in the second quarter, Marcus Smart chirping with a fan, an Aaron Nesmith foul that knocked Alperen Sengun out of the game, 7-footer Steven Adams was ready to fight all 5-feet and 11-inches of Braden Smith after he aggressively pushed back on his screen, a back-and-forth between Amen Thompson and Pascal Siakam, and technical fouls given out to Kelly Oubre Jr. and Larry Nance Jr.

Needless to say, there was plenty to discuss in this one...but let's take a closer look at how the play on the court went for each player in the 119-104 loss to the Rockets.

13 players dressed and all of them got into the game. Here are your grades for Pacers-Rockets.

Braden Smith: A

In a game the Pacers lost by 15, Smith was a +6 in his minutes. Although he had been ejected, Coach Carlisle said it was his decision to go with Smith to start the second half and he did a great job, especially in a difficult matchup against one of the most physical and defensive-minded teams in the league. He led the team in rebounds with 5 and had the best box out of the game against Eason where he corralled the board over a man nearly a foot taller than him. With the ball in his hands, he dished out 3 assists, had 2 steals and scored 8 points on 3-5 shooting from the field and 2-4 from three.

Pascal Siakam: B

Similar to Smith, the Pacers were obviously better with Siakam on the floor. He added 24 points on 10-17 shooting and made both of his three-point attempts and free-throw attempts. Often drawing the toughest matchup of the night, whether it was Thompson or Eason, he once again proved to be a steady force in a difficult matchup. He was good defensively by adding three steals and a blocked shot, but Solid game overall for Pascal, but the lack of foul calls had him frustrated early on.

Kelly Oubre Jr: B

Indiana cut the lead to 9 during a 7-0 run by Oubre himself. He thundered home a dunk, splashed a corner three and laid in a two on the fast break. He shot 7-10 from the field and 40% from three. This was another solid showing from Oubre, but there was definitely room to get better. Towards the end of the third, he got tired because he had exhausted all of his energy on that run and needed a sub soon after. He also got called for a techincal foul as he was exiting the game --which isn't ideal for a team trying to make a run-- but said that he felt his reaction to the call was a misunderstanding between he and the official, said he was agreeing with referee on call.

Nov 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) and center Ivica Zubac (40) after a made basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T.J. McConnell: B-

If you look at the numbers, McConnell had a decent showing. He went 7-10 from the field and led the team with 5 assists. However, when he talked in the postgame press conference, he was unhappy with his team-worst -17 in plus-minus. It felt like a dip in productivity happened every time the Pacers trotted out the bench unit of McConnell, Slawson, Toppin (and Jackson in the second half). Weird game for McConnell, but he still had a decent showing.

Jay Huff: C+

While this was not a great showing by any mean, the Pacers actually won Huff's minutes in the first half. He struggled in the second, but that is typically how things go for the big man. His shooting numbers were similar to the rest of the team (poor), but his two blocked shots were impactful.

Quenton Jackson: C+

Not a lot to love from Jackson this game outside of a few plays were he scored in bunches. In the first half when the team was struggling to shoot threes, he made two of them. He also had a terrific 4-point run in the 2nd half that cut the Rockets lead to 10 when he stole the ball and dunked it in transition. He did not start the second half as the team gave Smith the nod, but despite his 15 points, the Pacers were outscored by 15 in his minutes. He has come a long way with a bigger role, but he has room to improve.

Kobe Brown: C

Brown checked in for the final 2:33 of the game. He did not add anything worth value to discuss, so his grade is a C for being a +2.

Nov 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) rebounds the ball while Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Slawson: C-

This was one of the poorer showings for Slawson but he still played with a ton of activity. Unfortunately, this Rockets team is so long and physical that it makes what type of impact Slawson typically has marginialized. He finished with 5 points. 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Larry Nance Jr.: C-

Nance only played approximately 9 minutes in tonight's game, and aside from a squibbed three that he made at the top of the key, he did not add much. He finished the game as a -7, left the court with a technical foul and committed four personal fouls trying to matchup against bigger centers. Didn't like this matchup for him, and he only made one of his wide-open threes.

Ivica Zubac: D+

The Pacers went to Big Zu early on in the game to establish a low-post presence, but the big fella got overpowered and out-strengthened most of the game. In 23 minutes he was only able to get 3 rebounds, but on the positive side he dished out four assists as the defense collapsed on him. He had one good post where he scored over the defense, but too often he left more to be desired. Indiana needed more than four points from their big man.

Nov 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) shoots the ball while Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obi Toppin: D+

After a strong start to the season, Toppin has simply regressed since he missed time with an injury. His defense has been nonexistent and he continues to be a non-factor on the glass. The team needs him to elevate his game, especially with so many injuries to their roster. While he is a beneficiary of good guard play, McConnell is back and the two have not looked as locked in together. Hopefully they get that mojo back and show why they were once a highly regarded bench unit.

Jarace Walker: D

The former Houston Cougar and No. 8 overall pick did not provide much in this game. He missed all five of his shots, had 3 rebounds in 17 minutes and scored just 1 point after splitting a pair from the free throw line. He did come away with a nice steal, but overall, It continues to be an uphill battle for the former lottery pick.

Aaron Nesmith: D

In nearly 29 minutes of play, Nesmith was abhorent on the offensive side going 1-7 from the field, 0-3 from three-point range, and scoring just a lousy two points. He missed a wide-open layup during the first quarter, as he tried to finger roll it in front of the rim, only for it to hit off the back of the rim and bounce out. Defensively, he did play with edge --committing a steal and getting a chasedown block that led to a fastbreak advantage-- but Indiana needed much more from their starting wing.

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