Final Four Consensus NBA Mock Draft and Big Board: Lottery Luck Favors the Pacers

After compiling data from Tankathon, ESPN, No Ceilings, CBS Sports and NBADraft.net, I constructed a consensus NBA Mock Draft and Big Board to identify where top prospects currently stand across the industry.

While opinions vary across evaluators, there is notable agreement at the top. The first seven prospects consistently appeared across all boards, forming two clearly defined tiers of elite talent.

To determine the draft order, I conducted a single Tankathon simulation and used those results to slot each team’s selection based on the consensus big board. From there, I layered in my own perspective on every pick—offering not just how the board might fall, but what I would do in each spot. The result is a two-in-one mock draft, paired with a comprehensive big board.

NBA Consensus Big Board

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs the ball in front of UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Tier 1: Franchise Cornerstones

1. AJ Dybantsa

2. Darryn Peterson

3. Cameron Boozer

4. Caleb Wilson

Tier 2: High-End Star Upside

5. Kingston Flemings

6. Darius Acuff Jr.

7. Keaton Wagler

8. Mikel Brown Jr.

9. Brayden Burries

Tier 3: Lottery-Level Talent

10. Nate Ament

11. Labaron Philon Jr.

12. Jayden Quaintance

13. Yaxel Lendeborg

14. Karim Lopez

15. Thomas Haugh

Tier 4: Mid–Late Lottery / Fringe Lottery

16. Koa Peat

17. Chris Cenac Jr.

18. Bennett Stirtz

19. Hannes Steinbach

20. Braylon Mullins

Tier 5: First-Round Depth (High Variance)

21. Christian Anderson

22. Morez Johnson Jr.

23. Cameron Carr

24. Aday Mara

25. Isaiah Evans

26. Patrick Ngongba II

27. Amari Allen

28. Dailyn Swain

29. Motiejus Krivas

30. Tounde Yessoufou

NBA Mock Draft: Consensus and My Picks

1. Indiana Pacers - AJ Dybantsa | Forward | Brigham Young University

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Winning the lottery positions the Pacers well as they aim to bounce back from an injury-plagued season and make another deep playoff run. At 6-foot-9, AJ Dybantsa has ideal size for a modern small forward, combining it with versatile three-level scoring that impacts winning in multiple ways, though his shot selection can be inconsistent. His leadership, motor, and relentless work ethic were evident in his final game at BYU.

My Pick: AJ Dybantsa - Indiana takes the best player on the board after landing the first overall pick for the first time in franchise history. This selection gives Indiana the franchise cornerstone to pair with Tyrese Haliburton, and the pressure on him to be "the guy" is reduced significantly becausae of how many special pieces are already on this team. He can ease into the leadership role, while soaking it all in.

2. Washington Wizards - Darryn Peterson | Guard | Kansas

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks on in the first half against the California Baptist Lancers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson is a dynamic three-level scorer capable of taking over a game from anywhere on the floor. Widely regarded as one of the most polished guard prospects in recent memory, he has the upside to become a true franchise cornerstone. The Washington Wizards land a big guard many consider the most talented player in the class, and pairing him with Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr, and Tre Johnson could spark a turnaround similar to what the Charlotte Hornets achieved.

My Pick: Darryn Peterson - Peterson is a great talent and would fit in nicely with the core Washignton already has in place. He has been touted as the most talented player for months, but his quiet nature has turned the public against him. Ignore it. This is a dream scenario if you're Washington.

3. Sacramento Kings - Cameron Boozer | Forward | Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings are fully embracing a rebuild and opt for the best player available. Cameron Boozer remains one of the most talked-about prospects at the top of the draft, though those who only watched him during the tournament may come away underwhelmed by his lack of elite explosiveness. Still, he’s one of the most skilled prospects in recent memory—often compared to Kevin Love, but with flashes of Nikola Jokic in a power forward’s frame—thanks to his elite IQ, shooting touch, passing ability, and rebounding instincts.

My Pick: Darius Acuff Jr. - usually leaks at this time of the year are smokescreens, but this is the Kings we're talking about. The top four of the draft has been locked in for months, so I fully expect a wild outcome on draft night, and the Kings make too much sense for the team that will be at the center of chaos. Fit wise, I love Acuff's fit in Sacramento. Build around him, see what kind of draw he can bring the city, and give him the opportunity to reach his ceiling.

4. Memphis Grizzlies - Caleb Wilson | Forward | North Carolina

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots the basketball over Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies inject athleticism and physicality into their frontcourt alongside a traditional big like Zach Edey as they begin a rebuild in the Western Conference. A relentless rebounder and explosive finisher, Caleb Wilson brings high-level energy and consistent production around the rim. With comparisons to Chris Bosh, Kevin Garnett, Jermaine O’Neal, and Pascal Siakam, evaluators see significant upside, projecting him as a two-way forward with a nonstop motor who excels in transition, controls the glass, and has room to develop into a well-rounded offensive weapon.

My Pick: Cameron Boozer - the frontcourt would be as fundamentally skilled as you can imagine, but they would lack severely in athleticism. Still, Boozer is a great talent, and should be selected here.

5. Brooklyn Nets - Kingston Flemings | Guard | Houston

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) shoots the ball on Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With his quick burst, midrange touch, and effectiveness in the pick-and-roll, he projects as a versatile, do-it-all guard capable of impacting the game in a variety of ways. The Brooklyn Nets present an opportunity for him to become the face of the franchise, and his explosive first step—reminiscent of Derrick Rose—makes his upside especially intriguing. To reach his full potential, he’ll need to continue developing a consistent three-point shot.

My Pick: Caleb Wilson - the Nets probably take Acuff here if the top four sticks to the projections, but landing Wilson after falling out of the top four would be a win on draft night for a team that is looking to add the highest ceiling talent.

6. Utah Jazz - Darius Acuff Jr. | Guard | Arkansas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots past Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Utah Jazz are in a strong position to target a guard in the draft after solidifying their frontcourt with Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen, and Ace Bailey. Re-signing Walker Kessler remains a top offseason priority, but finding a franchise point guard is just as critical, leading them to swing on the high-upside Darius Acuff Jr..

A standout product of John Calipari’s system, Acuff is a fierce competitor with clear star potential, combining a score-first mindset with the ability to take over games. He gets downhill with ease, excels in the pick-and-roll, and uses his physicality to offset his 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame.

My Pick: Keaton Wagler - Utah's roster is good enough to make the play-in next year, and adding a guard with the skills of Wagler is my perferred choice for how the rest of this roster shakes out. I also think Wagler has a higher ceiling than anyone below him on my picks.

7. Dallas Mavericks - Keaton Wagler | Guard | Illinois

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) and guard Keaton Wagler (23) react in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Keaton Wagler has led the Illinois Fighting Illini to the Final Four after impressive wins over Houston and Iowa. He’s a natural scorer with a strong feel for the game, consistently finding ways to produce offensively while continuing to grow on the defensive end. With his length, instincts, and high basketball IQ, he projects as a lottery talent in the 5–8 range and a strong fit for Dallas, drawing comparisons to Tyrese Haliburton.

My Pick: Brayden Burries - Burries is becoming one of my favorite prospects in the draft. I feel like you can plug him into almost any lineup and see how he would fit. Dallas would be so much fun to watch with Kyrie healthy, Burries, and Flagg. The long-term future with Burries and Flagg feels like a playoff team for several years.

8. Atlanta Hawks (via NOLA) - Mikel Brown Jr. | Guard | Louisville

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-5, Brown Jr.’s ability to play both on and off the ball gives him the versatility to handle either guard spot effectively. He already stands out as a smooth pick-and-roll operator with a polished, fluid jumper, though he will need to add strength to reach his full potential. Brown would pair nicely with Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

My Pick: Kingston Flemings - if you paired a super-explosive guard next to NAW, that backcourt could be scary for years to come. I like Flemings but his lack of a consistnet three-point shot has me slightly concerned. If he figures that out, this might be the steal of the draft.

9. Chicago Bulls - Brayden Burries | Guard | Arizona

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates after a three-point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Burries has impressed on both ends this season with a mature approach, showing poise and confidence well beyond his years. With the ability to play either guard spot, he fits well with several teams, and his three-level scoring and physical edge give him the tools to emerge as one of the biggest risers on draft night. If he falls to the Chicago Bulls at No. 9 overall, it would be considered a win in my eyes.

My Pick: Labaron Philon Jr. - I love the way Philon Jr. approaches the game. At Alabama, he was as tough as nails, and his addiiton to a lackluster Bulls roster would be gladly welcomed.

10. Milwaukee Bucks - Nate Ament | Forward | Tennessee

Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) defends Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Elite 8 round at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ament’s Volunteers made a surprising deep run in the NCAA Tournament, where he flashed his upside against Iowa State but struggled against Michigan, finishing just 2-of-12 from the field for seven points in 31 minutes. While still unpolished, he offers intriguing potential with his positional size and glimpses of high-level play, and with proper development and improved consistency, he has the tools to reach his ceiling. This selection would only make sense if Giannis Antetokounmpo signals he wants out and the Milwaukee Bucks fully commit to a rebuild.

My Pick: Mikel Brown Jr. - I don't trust the Bucks to develop Nate Ament properly, and I think Mikel Brown Jr. is. a better player overall. He is still my least favorite of this guard group here in the top ten, but I still think he is a talented player that can impact winning on both ends of the floor.

11. Golden State Warriors - Labaron Philon Jr. | Guard | Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks to pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Philon’s on-ball defense stands out as a key strength, and when paired with his three-level scoring and high basketball IQ, it paints the picture of a potential high-level guard. Despite his thin frame, he competes with toughness, rebounds well for his size, and shows strong court vision, even if turnovers can occasionally be an issue. At 6-foot-4, he would give the Golden State Warriors a promising young guard to pair with Stephen Curry as he enters the latter stages of his career.

My Pick: Braylon Mullins - After hitting one of the best shots in college basketball history, Mullins would be the shooter the Warriors have long coveted since moving on from Klay Thompson. This part of the draft is where the next tier begins, and when looking at how the Warriors like to play with Steph, I am intrigued by Mullins fit.

12. Portland Trail Blazers - Jayden Quaintance | Center | Kentucky

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) dunks against the St. John Red Storm in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Quaintance is one of the most gifted defensive bigs in the class, combining elite length, athleticism, and rebounding, though his injury history raises some concern. If he can stay healthy, he has the upside to become one of the biggest steals in the draft. With that skill set, it’s no surprise draft analysts continue to project him in the lottery range.

My Pick: Nate Ament - Portland has a loaded roster at several positions, but taking a the project of Nate Ament feels right up their alley. Ament needs to go somewhere that can be patient with him as he develops, and Portland is that team.

13. Miami Heat - Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | Michigan

Michigan players pick up forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) to celebrate winning the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Championship trophy after 95-62 win over Tennessee at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lendeborg is one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the class, leading the Michigan Wolverines to the Final Four with wins over Alabama and Tennessee while showcasing a well-rounded impact on both ends. A playmaking 6-foot-9 forward who helped guide Michigan to one of the nation’s top records, he scores efficiently inside and defends with strong instincts. The Miami Heat—a team that values versatile, do-it-all forwards—land a strong fit in Lendeborg as they look to bounce back next season.

My Pick: Yaxel Lendeborg - a ready-made forward who is having a great year at Michigan, Lendeborg is a perfect Spo guy.

14. Charlotte Hornets - Karim Lopez | Forward | New Zealand

With his size, toughness, high motor, and polished offensive game, Karim Lopez fits the mold of a modern-day NBA wing. The 6-foot-8 forward playing in New Zealand is a skilled ball-handler with significant offensive upside and is widely regarded as Mexico’s top NBA prospect ever. The Charlotte Hornets add to their frontcourt by selecting Lopez, continuing to build out their young core.

My Pick: Morez Johnson Jr. - The motor that Johnson Jr. plays with has me higher on him than most. Charlotte is a fun story, but if they want to take that next step, I think Johnson Jr. is a perfect fit for what they're building.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) - Thomas Haugh | Forward | Florida

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) dribbles the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While he may not project with the same upside as some others in this range, Haugh’s high basketball IQ and strong fundamentals give him one of the safest floors in the top half of the draft. He impacts the game in a variety of ways without necessarily dominating in one area, profiling as a tweener between the power forward and center spots who may need time to adjust to the NBA’s pace. The Oklahoma City Thunder could benefit from adding a player with his versatile skill set to bolster their depth.

My Pick: Thomas Haugh - Haugh is ready to contribute right away, and is a talented forward that slides in seamlessly with OKC's depth.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL) - Koa Peat | Forward | Arizona

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dunks the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After a breakout season at Arizona, he projects as a versatile, do-it-all four with intriguing long-term upside, using his strength, physicality, and motor to exploit mismatches. While his shooting can be inconsistent and he may be slightly undersized for the position, his overall impact stands out.

The Memphis Grizzlies already selected Wilson at No. 4, so they may not align with the consensus here—but his more athletic David West-like profile could make him a strong fit alongside Zach Edey and Santi Aldama.

My Pick: Christian Anderson - Memphis needs to look at point guard if they do intend on moving on from Morant this summer. I love the idea of Christian Anderson on the same team as Coward and Edey.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI) - Chris Cenac Jr. | Center | Houston

Houston's Chris Cenac Jr. (5) cheers during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Standing at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Cenac Jr. possesses the size teams covet in a modern big. He’s one of the most agile centers in the class, thriving as a lob threat and finishing effectively in transition. If he continues to develop his three-point shot, he could become a highly sought-after prospect in this range, giving the Oklahoma City Thunder another piece of frontcourt depth.

My Pick: Aday Mara - with money becoming a major factor for the Thunder as they build their roster, to compete at the highest level, I love the fit of Mara with this group. His skills, size and basketball IQ makes him a player worth investing in.

18. Charlotte Hornets (via PHX) - Bennett Stirtz | Guard | Iowa

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) shoots against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After helping Iowa make a statement with an upset over No. 1 seed Florida, Stirtz firmly put the Hawkeyes on the map. A poised and composed guard, his journey from Division II to starring at Iowa highlights his work ethic, while his blend of shooting and playmaking makes him an intriguing prospect.

After selecting a forward earlier in the consensus mock draft, the Charlotte Hornets adding Stirtz here makes a lot of sense, as he fits well with their young core on the rise.

My Pick: Bennett Stirtz - I think Charlotte needs to add strong guard play with their second pick in the 2026 draft. Stirtz is a great story, but someone that I think will fit into what Coach Lee is building in Charlotte around Kon, Miller, LaMelo, and Diabate.

19. Toronto Raptors - Hannes Steinbach | Center | Washington

Mar 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) blocks out Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

A polished interior presence, Steinbach averaged 18.6 points and 11.6 rebounds, using his size and low-post scoring to dominate around the rim while offering limited but respectable range from three. He provides rim protection defensively but can struggle in space, and at just 20 years old, adjusting to the speed of the NBA will be key to his development.

With concerns surrounding Jakob Poeltl’s health and contract, the Toronto Raptors add a big with a similar play style who is viewed as a coveted prospect in this draft.

My Pick: Patrick Ngongba II - injuries are a big concern, yes, but if healthy, I like the fit of Ngongba II next to Barnes and Ingram. A lot different than Poeltl, and is a bigger backup than Mamu.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - Braylon Mullins | Forward | Connecticut

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) hits a go-ahead three-point basket late in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

UConn Huskies men's basketball erased a 19-point deficit, and it was Mullins who delivered the defining moment—draining a go-ahead three from the logo with 0.4 seconds remaining to upset No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils men's basketball.

A high-volume perimeter shooter, he takes more threes than twos and connects at a 36.4% clip on 6.4 attempts per game, showcasing an offensive feel that should translate to the NBA. While the San Antonio Spurs already boast a deep, talented roster and Mullins will need to add strength at the next level, his offensive skill set ranks among the best in the class.

My Pick: Karim Lopez - the best prospect to ever come out of Mexico would fit in nicely with San Antonoio. It's not only close to home, but with how the Spurs roster is currently constructed, Lopez would have to fight for minutes, but as a depth piece would provide a lot.

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN) - Christian Anderson | Guard | Texas Tech

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) goes to the basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Anderson is a skilled three-level scorer who thrives both on and off the ball, pairing his offensive versatility with a strong feel for the game. While he’ll need to add strength to his lean frame, his high basketball IQ and competitiveness help offset any athletic limitations.

With the recent injury to Cade Cunningham and the trade of Jaden Ivey, the Detroit Pistons have a clear need for guard depth, making Anderson a strong fit at this spot in the draft.

My Pick: Cameron Carr - Detroit does need guard help here, and I could have gone with Tyler Tanner, but size matters more in the NBA than it does in college, so instead of going point guard, I went with a guard-wing that can provide so much.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU) - Morez Johnson Jr. | Forward | Michigan

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) dunks the ball in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Johnson is a dominant rebounder with a physical, high-motor style, finishing efficiently at the rim while impacting the game on the defensive end. Though he lacks shooting range, his interior scoring, toughness, and defense-first approach have been key to Michigan’s success this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers add a gritty, do-it-all hustle player who brings value in multiple areas and fits the mold of a winning role player.

My Pick: Koa Peat - I am sure teams will talk themselves into Peat's game, and he'll likely get drafted higher than this spot. but I think the NBA's modern style does clash with what he likes to do overall. I see a more explosive David West in his game, but the problem is, this is 2026, not 2006. I still believe what he does well will translate to the next level in a bench role.

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE) - Cameron Carr | Guard | Baylor

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) reacts to his three point basket against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Carr’s draft range could vary from the mid-first to the late first depending on team needs, but his upside as a developing three-level scorer is clear. As he continues to add strength—especially on the defensive end—his confidence and skill set give him a strong chance to exceed expectations. He would offer a valuable scoring boost off the bench for the Atlanta Hawks as they continue to build around Jalen Johnson.

My Pick: Motiejus Krivas - a solid big man that has grown each month this season for Arizona. With a chance to battle Aday Mara from Michigan Saturday night, Krivas could rise higher than I have him slotted. I like his fit in Atlanta, since it is so different from Okongwu, and gives Atlanta a different look.

24. New York Knicks - Aday Mara | Center | Michigan

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) drives against Tennessee Volunteers forward J.P. Estrella (13) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The 7-foot-3 big brings intriguing upside as a developing center, showcasing impressive touch and playmaking ability for his size. While his foot speed and strength still need improvement, his high basketball IQ helps offset those concerns and keeps his long-term outlook strong.

I’d be surprised if he falls this far, but if he’s available at No. 24, it would be a major steal for the New York Knicks—and a cost-effective potential replacement for Mitchell Robinson.

My Pick: Allen Graves - Graves did not make the consensus mock draft, but I think teams are sleeping on the wing from Santa Clara. he shot 50% from the field and 40% from three this season, and hit the go-ahead shot against Kentucky in Round 1, before Kentucky pulled out a miracle. Graves is so skilled and would be a nice depth piece for New York.

25. Denver Nuggets - Isaiah Evans | Forward | Duke

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Evans’ shot-making ability and flashes on the defensive end make him a compelling prospect with real upside. If he continues to improve his strength, decision-making, and defensive consistency, he has the tools to grow into a meaningful contributor at the NBA level.

Alongside Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, his ability to create shots and play off a playmaking hub like Jokic could maximize his offensive impact and allow him to thrive in a complementary role.

My Pick: Isaiah Evans - It is hard not to agree with the consensus here. Evans is an awesome player that will fit in perfectly to the Nuggets system as a role player.

26. Los Angeles Lakers - Patrick Ngongba II | Center | Duke

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ngongba offers the size, strength, and instincts teams covet in a big, consistently impacting the game as a rebounder and rim protector. While he isn’t an elite athlete and lacks perimeter shooting—factors that could limit his offensive ceiling—his physical tools and feel for the game still stand out.

Injuries may ultimately influence where he’s selected, and availability will be key to his long-term outlook. If he can stay healthy, his skill set could mesh well alongside a playmaking guard like Luka Doncic, giving him a clear path to carving out a productive NBA career.

My Pick: Jayden Quaintance - I think Quaintance' range is all over the place. He is clearly a talented big, but the injuries and lack of three-point shot standout. I can see him falling, but maybe 26 is too low. This is a great swing by the Lakers.

27. Boston Celtics - Amari Allen | Forward | Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Amari Allen (5) drives the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Allen brings a valuable mix of size, instincts, and developing shooting touch that fits the mold of today’s modern wing. His ability to impact the game without needing high usage—through defense, ball movement, and overall feel—makes him an ideal complementary piece in winning lineups.

For the Boston Celtics, he would provide frontcourt depth, adding versatility and lineup flexibility while fitting seamlessly into their team-oriented system.

My Pick: Hannes Steinbach - While I like Steinbach's game, I do like what other bigs bring to the table more. I would be surprised if he fell this low on draft night, but I can see it happening. In this scenario, landing with Boston would be a great place for him to contribute, even if in a reduced role.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) - Dailyn Swain | Forward | Texas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) shoots the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Minnesota could go point guard here, but you can't scoff at how strong of a fit Swain would be in the Timberwolves defensive system. Swain’s physical profile and defensive versatility immediately stand out, with his 6-foot-8, 225-pound frame allowing him to guard multiple positions. While his offensive game—especially his perimeter shooting—is still developing, evaluators believe his skill set could translate even more effectively at the NBA level. With his tools and instincts, he has the potential to make an early impact as a defender while his offensive game continues to grow.

My Pick: Tyler Tanner - the 6-foot point guard out of Vandy isn't getting enough attention when gathering data from draft analysts. His talent is special, even though he is a small guard. I know that small guards don't usually work out in the NBA, especially in a league where size has become a focal point, but with Minnesota's long frontcourt, Tanner might be a perfect fit.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS) - Motiejus Krivas | Center | Arizona

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) shoots the ball defended by Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

With the expectation that Jarrett Allen could be moved, the Cleveland Cavaliers targeting a center late in the draft would be a logical move. Arizona’s Krivas fits that need as a traditional, back-to-the-basket big who relies on size, strength, and touch to be effective around the rim. While he can struggle defensively in space due to limited lateral quickness, he brings value as a rebounder, rim protector, and high-IQ offensive player who sets strong screens and understands how to operate within a system.

My Pick: Chris Cenac Jr. - Many mock drafts have Cenac Jr. higher than I do, but if he can reach his ceiling, this is a perfect replacement for Jarrett Allen. His game is still a work in progress, but the talent is clearly there. This is a strong pick by Cleveland at the end of the draft.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC) - Tounde Yessoufou | Guard | Baylor

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) dribbles the ball up court against the Utah Utes during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Tounde Yessoufou is a powerful, athletic wing with a natural scoring instinct and a relentless attacking mindset. His physical tools and defensive versatility add to his value, while flashes of perimeter shooting hint at further offensive growth. If his shot becomes more consistent, he has the upside to develop into a high-impact two-way player at Baylor and beyond. Dallas keeps an in-state collegiate athlete home.

My Pick: Dailyn Swain - Closing out the draft with a strong defensive-minded wing makes a lot of sense, especially after I had Dallas taking Burries early on. This gives the Mavericks another player on the wing who can provide strong defense at multiple positions.

Final Thoughts

As the Final Four takes center stage in Indianapolis and the college season nears its end, the spotlight on this draft class is only getting brighter. While the lottery will ultimately shape each team’s fate, this consensus board makes one thing clear: the top tier offers legitimate franchise-changing talent, and the depth behind it is as strong as we’ve seen in years. From dynamic guards to versatile forwards, this class has the potential to reshape multiple organizations, making June’s draft one of the most pivotal in recent memory.

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