Haliburton's injury changes everything for the Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers star point guard made his return to the NBA this season after missing all of last year with a torn right Achilles.

Coming back with 16 months off, Tyrese Haliburton played in three of the four preseason games and has been available for all of the Pacers four regular season games.

Unfortunately after the Pacers 110-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the team listed that Haliburton was questionable for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Early Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Shams Charania shared that Haliburton would miss some time with a left hamstring strain.

Rick Carlisle met with the media before Indiana's clash with Philadelphia and confirmed the report from Charania.

Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update

Oct 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timetable that Carlisle gave in regard to Haliburton was "week-to-week" with a "mild left hamstring strain". Carlisle said it's very encouraging that it has been deemed as mild. When a player is recovering from an Achilles injury like Haliburton is, things like this are going to happen.

The team met with a hamstring specialist today to confirm the severity of the injury. Carlisle said he would provide an update on Haliburton in two weeks and doesn't "think it's realistic that he would play before that."

This is the same hamstring injury that Haliburton suffered during the 2023-24 season. He missed five games before returning to the court in Pascal Siakam's debut against the Portland Trail Blazers. He re-aggravated the hamstring during that game and went onto miss five additional games before returning for the remainder of the season.

During game two of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals, Haliburton re-injured the same hamstring and missed the remainder of the series. This is an injury he is familiar with and he was in good spirits despite the news, per Carlisle.

T.J. McConnell Injury Update

Sep 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Haliburton sidelined, Carlisle gave some encouraging news on veteran point guard T.J. McConnell.

According to Carlisle, McConnell is making progress, passing a lot of tests and his return is imminent. While the timetable is still uncertain, all signs are pointing to a return in a week or so.

Ben Sheppard Out for Months

Oct 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) arrives at the stadium before the game against New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition the starting and backup point guards, reseve guard Ben Sheppard is going to be out months as his meniscus surgery revealed he needed a full repair. Carlisle had previously given a timetable of 2-6 weeks, but now that is months, not weeks.

Available Point Guards

Oct 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) dribbles the ball while Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Nembhard was listed as questionable entering tonight's game, but he has been cleared to play. Quenton Jackson and Braden Smith will serve as the team's backup point guards with Haliburton and McConnell out.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t miss our next story. Make Pacers on SI a Preferred Source on Google to see more from us in your search results. Click Here.