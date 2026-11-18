During his weekly radio show with Kevin Bowen and James Boyd on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan, head coach Rick Carlisle provided an encouraging update on Indiana’s star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton.

Indiana has had to navigate a tough stretch of the season without their floor general and the face of their franchise, but his return could be sooner than later according to Carlisle.

“As far as Tyrese, there's no definite timeline on him. You know, he's doing well. He's getting there,” Carlisle said. “At some point, somebody's going to ask, ‘Hey, is there any way he'll play in November?’ I don't think it's out of the question, but we're not in a position to put a hard date on anything. But there's nothing happening in the near term.”

This update provided by Carlisle shed some light on what the anticipated timeline could be, but again, nothing was concrete.

A week ago tomorrow, Carlisle told reporters before the Pacers faced the Washington Wizards to ask for an update in 10 days. That would put the next update around November 21, 2026. Indiana doesn’t play on that date, but they do play the day before against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If Carlisle doesn’t give an update by then, he will likely provide one before the Pacers face the New York Knicks on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Nov 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton sits on the bench in the first half against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting Haliburton back will obviously be a massive boost to the team, but there’s no reason to rush his return till he is one-hundred percent healthy and ready to go.

Carlisle touched on some of the hurdles the team has faced with Haliburton’s absence, specifically from the three-point line.

“We've gotten our share of good looks.

Unfortunately, a lot of times it comes down to make or miss, and not having a guy like Tyrese is kind of a double whammy because he's a great three-point shooter on the one hand, and on the other hand, he helps guys get better looks at threes,” Carlisle said. “But look, when you have injuries, it's a fact of life. Everybody, on some level in the NBA goes through it at some point.

You can't sit around and bellyache about it. You've got to adjust. And, you know, from a process standpoint, the good shots that we're getting, we want to keep getting them. And when there's instances where we can get better shots, or make small adjustments to get better shots, or get to the rim more which leads to better three-point shots, we certainly want to do that, too.”

Oct 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first four games Haliburton played, the Pacers shot 50 of 153 from long range. That is a pitiful 32.6%. In the last 10 games without him, they’ve made 116 out of 353 attempts for a near identical 32.8%! While Carlisle’s point is most certainly true about Haliburton, this team’s three-point shooting through 14 games has been extremely underwhelming.

This team has gotten off to such a rocky start, as several key players have missed significant time with injuries and right now —until everybody is fully healthy— the goal is to see the new additions get more comfortable in this system, sustain health across the rest of the roster, and hold down the fort until their face-of-the-franchise point guard can return to action.

Yes, they need to rack up as many wins as possible along the way, but if there can be internal growth and team chemistry can be strengthened, it will make life easier for a Haliburton return.

So, while there is no official timetable for Haliburton to get back on the court, the most recent update from Coach Carlisle points to him being closer than further away.

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