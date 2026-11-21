The Indiana Pacers' injury problems continue to pile up, and now another key member of their backcourt is dealing with a concerning setback.

Veteran point guard T.J. McConnell exited Friday night's 128-119 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter after suffering an apparent leg injury. McConnell did not return to the contest, leaving Indiana with another potential injury concern heading into Sunday's matchup against the New York Knicks.

Following the game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle described McConnell's injury as a "left hamstring issue" but acknowledged that he did not have any clarity on the severity of the injury.

"He's got a hamstring issue on the other hamstring," Carlisle said. "We don't know how bad yet. He was not asking out of the game, but he felt it, so Josh (Corbeil) saw it happen and he said, 'Hey, we gotta get T.J. out, so we took a foul to get him out. So we'll see. I'm not gonna speculate. I haven't talked to him."

The injury is particularly concerning because McConnell has already dealt with hamstring problems this season. However, the latest setback involves his left hamstring, while the previous injury that sidelined him for all of the preseason and the first 9 games of the season was his right.

Nov 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) celebrates a call in the second half against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McConnell was listed as probable entering Friday's contest due to a right hamstring strain before ultimately being cleared to play.

Carlisle acknowledged the frustration of potentially losing another rotation player as Indiana continues to navigate an injury-plagued start to the season.

"It's another body blow," Carlisle said. "We've gotta absorb it. Next man's gotta be ready to be up."

As of Saturday afternoon, Indiana has not submitted its official injury report for Sunday's matchup against the New York Knicks. The report should porvide additional clarity on McConnell's status and whether the team expects him to be available.

The timing of this potential setback is especially frustrating for a Pacers team that has struggled to maintain consistent health throughout the early portion of the 2026–27 season.

Indiana has already been without All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton for 12 of the 16 games as he is recovering from a hamstring strain, and Andrew Nembhard has missed 5 games overall with minor back, neck and hip injuries.

McConnell's availability is particularly important because of his ability to organize Indiana's offense, push the tempo and provide stability to the second unit.

Without him, the Pacers will have to rely on Quenton Jackson and Braden Smith to shoulder the load for the second unit -- something they have had to do earlier in the season.

Indiana traveled to New York after their matchup against the Cavaliers for the 8 p.m. ET matchup against the Knicks on Sunday night.

Until the Pacers provide an official update, McConnell's availability remains uncertain.

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