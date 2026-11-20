The Indiana Pacers have been without their star point guard for the last eleven games and his return is still weeks away.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN's Shams Charania joined Malika Andrews and the crew on NBA Today to give an injury update on the Pacers' All-NBA point guard.

"I'm told that Tyrese Haliburton will miss at least the next couple of weeks more with that left hamstring strain," Charania reported on NBA Today. "He's been out since October 26th. These hamstrings are tricky and the Pacers are not going to be rushing him back. Especially since he's dealt with multiple hamstring strains in that same left hamstring over the years."

A week ago Wednesday --before the Pacers defeated the Washington Wizards-- head coach Rick Carlisle shared that he would provide an update on Haliburton's injury status in about 10 days. That ten-day mark is Saturday, after the Pacers face the Cavaliers, but Charania ended up delivering the news before Friday night's game.

Shams Report for NBA Today -- updates on Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, Toronto's Kawhi Leonard, Clippers' Brandon Ingram and San Antonio's Dylan Harper: pic.twitter.com/oDhDBdFaZ8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2026

But the injury news wasn't all that Charania shared. At the conlcussion of his report, he provided an estimated timeline for Haliburton's return and what the Pacers are going to be focused in on.

"This is going to be a critical juncture for the Pacers once Haliburton is back at some point in December," Charnia reported. "They want to see how this team looks and functions ahead of the (NBA trade) deadline in February, (where they have) to make some important decisions."

Hearing Charania share this news sheds some light into what might be going on behind the scenes. Through this early portion of the season, the Pacers are a woeful 3-8 in games that Halburton has not played in.

Kevin Pritchard (Pacers President of Basketball Operations) speaks with the media after the NBA Draft Lottery. | Pacers YouTube

The poor results have left a good portion of the fan base extremely underwhelmed with the current roster construction, but the front office has not been give a fair chance to see what this group looks like with the plethora of injuries that have been thrown their way. Once Haliburton is able to return, they will have a short window to evaluate this group before the NBA Trade Deadline.

As for now, the team will have to hope that Andrew Nembhard's return from injury is soon, T.J. McConnell can sustain health after his return from a hamstring strain, and that Quenton Jackson and Braden Smith can fill in when needed.

It will continue to be an uphill battle for the blue and gold without their best player, but they have to weather the storm the best they can until his expected return at some point in December.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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