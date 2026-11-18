The Pacers host one of the hottest teams in the NBA on Wednesday evening, as they face Kevin Durant and the 11-4 Houston Rockets.

In this early portion of the season, the Rockets are: No. 10 in assists, No. 8 in rebounds, No. 7 in blocket shots, No. 7 in points scored per game, No. 3 in field goal percentage and No. 6 in three-point percentage. They are also atop of the league in defending without fouling --ranking No. 4 across the league by committing just 20 fouls per game.

Needless to say, the Haliburton-less Pacers will have their hands full against the 3rd best team in the Western Conference and the 5th best team in the NBA.

Here are three ways the Pacers can defeat the Rockets.

1. Attack Alperen Sengun

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Sengun is a talented center, the Pacers can find advantages by putting him in pick-and-roll actions. Ivica Zubac is one of the best screeners in the NBA and Indiana has to find ways to get him more involved in the offense. By having Zubac consistently bring Sengun into the action, it can allow for Nembhard to attack the switch with his high-IQ and elite footwork. When opportunities present themselves, Nembhard can thread the needle to get Zubac the ball in advantageous spots to score like we saw against Washington.

During Rick Carlisle's radio show on Tuesday morning, he said that Zubac is averaging around 23 minutes per game but they need to do a better job of getting those minutes up. He praised the way he has played this season and reminded listeners that the Pacers are winless in games he has missed.

In 13 career games against Sengun, Zubac has a 9-4 record. While Sengun has posted better stats --thanks to being more involved in the offense-- Zubac has been more efficient. Big Zu takes just over 8 shots per game in his head-to-head matchups against Sengun and connects on 65-percent of his shots, while Sengun shoots 47.9-percent on 12.5 attempts per game.

This will be a fun battle to watch all game long. Sengun is the leading scorer for the Rockets this season, so they will likely go to him often. Indiana needs a strong showing from Zubac to wear Sengun out on defense and potentially get him in foul trouble.

2. Andrew Nembhard has to win the battle versus Amen Thompson

Feb 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots the ball while Houston Rockets guard/forward Amen Thompson (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both guards are listed as questionable for the game on Wednesday night, but all signs point to Nembhard being able to play with Indiana assigning Braden Smith to the G-League to make his Noblesville Boom debut. Thompson missed Monday night's game against the Miami Heat with left knee soreness, so there is a chance he misses this game.

If he does play though, this will be a very difficult matchup for Nembhard to navigate on the offensive side of the ball. Thompson is one of the most athletic guards in the NBA and is regarded as a top-tier defender at his position. Nembhard has the power to overcome the physicality that Thompson plays with, but it will be extremely challenging for him to battle him for the entirety of the night.

Defensively, Nembhard might be tasked with guarding VanVleet, which would then leave the Thompson assignment to Nesmith or Oubre Jr. --who are both more than capable defenders to slow him down.

Offensively, Indiana will need Nembhard to play closer to what we saw against Dallas and Washington last week, and less like he did against New York Friday night. Bigger wings proved to be a challenge for Nembhard during that back-and-forth game against the Knicks as he had just 6 assists to 6 turnovers. With four days of rest before facing Houston, hopefully the time off allowed him the opportunity to see what challenges the Rockets present and how he can attack them.

Set the Pace and the Edge!

Feb 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots the ball while Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pacers and Rockets are on opposite ends of pace. Indiana is ranks No. 5 in this category, while the Rockets are No. 27.

If Indiana wants to give themselves the best chance of winning, they have to run the Rockets and not allow their stout defense to get set in the halfcourt.

Marcus Smart's three-game suspension concluded on Monday, so he will have fresh legs and be ready to get back on the court. T.J. McConnell will have to deal with the defensive-minded guard, but he can't allow for Smart to slow the game down.

Another challenge to the Pacers playing uptempo is big man Steven Adams. The veteran center has been a monster on the glass against Indiana in previous seasons, and the Pacers' backup bigs don't matchup well with him. If the Pacers can't keep Adams off the offensive glass, it can stall their chances to play uptempo.

Lastly, how can the Pacers dogs in Quenton Jackson and Jalen Slawson match the intensity of Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate? With how physical and aggressive all of these players play, I expect their to be some chippiness along the way. We have seen Jackson the last two games get into it with Jalen Brunson and LeBron James...could he make enemies with someone from Houston? Seeing him jawing with Durant would be quite entertaining, but you do not want to poke the bear.

Final Thoughts

Nov 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston is an extremely difficult team to go against, and Indiana will have to bring their best efforts if they want to walk out with a win. If the Pacers want a win, they will need to continue riding the hot hand of Pascal Siakam, attack Sengun early and often, do your best to contain Durant, and push the pace from the tip.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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