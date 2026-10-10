How to Watch Indiana Pacers-Atlanta Hawks: Injuries, Odds, Storylines, Lineups

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Oct. 10, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: DAZN (Indiana), Peachtree Sports Network (Atlanta)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks meet for a preseason game, with four regular season matchups to come in 2026-2027.

The Pacers are 101-113 all-time against the Hawks during the regular season, including 67-40 in home games and 34-73 in road games. In 2025-2026, the Hawks won two of the three matchups.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Tyrese Haliburton

G Andrew Nembhard

C Ivica Zubac

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

HAWKS

G CJ McCollum

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

C Onyeka Okongwu

F Dyson Daniels

F Aaron Wiggins

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

T.J. McConnell: Day-to-day - Undisclosed

Larry Nance Jr.: Day-to-day - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)

HAWKS

Jalen Johnson: Day-to-day - Rest

Lugentz Dort: Day-to-day - Knee

Henri Veesaar: Out - Knee

Mouhamed Gueye: Out - Foot

Keshon Gilbert: Day-to-day - Knee (Two-Way)

RayJ Dennis: Active - (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers -2.5 (-110), Hawks +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers -142, Hawks +116

Total points scored: 235.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on Tyrese Haliburton's return and his two-man game with Ivica Zubac: : "Well, return to play, that's one of the challenges, is that things do move quickly, but I thought, all in all, he did great."

"There were a lot of positives and there are a lot of adjustments that we'll need to continue to look at with everybody, not just the first group. We have some signifcant new personnel with Oubre, Nance practiced today, think there's a chance he'll be available tomorrow. [Zubac] played five games last year, but never played with [Tyrese Haliburton] and never played with Pascal [Siakam}, so there's a lot to look at."

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket