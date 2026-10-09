Tyrese Haliburton wants to repair relationship with fellow NBA star

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tyrese Haliburton doesn't regret mocking Damian Lillard's signature "Dame Time" celebration during the 2023 NBA in-season tournament.

What he does regret as how the relationship deteriorated afterward.

During a recent appearance on The Zach Lowe Show, the Indiana Pacers star reflected on his rivalry with Lillard and revealed the two previously had a close relationship before things became contentious.

"Do I regret it? No, because it was obviously a lot of fun for our organization," Haliburton said. "I think what I do regret more than anything is what me and Dame's relationship has become."

The celebration occurred during Indiana's victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinals of the inaugural In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas Vegas. Halliburton mimicked Lillard's signature celebration by pointing to his wrist, a moment that added another chapter to the growing rivalry between the two teams.

Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball while Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) defends during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Haliburton revealed that Lillard has been someone he admired long before their playoff battles.

"He was a guy who checked in on me a lot early in my career, especially when I got traded and we talked a lot," Haliburton said.

Their relationship extended to something as simple as Haliburton's jersey number.

Haliburton explained that he he sough Lillard permisison before having the Pacers introduce him as "No. O" rather than "No. Zero," a distinction Lillard popularized as a tribute to his hometown of Oakland.

Haliburton adopted the same introduction to represent his hometown of Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Jan 3, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball while Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Pacers guard acknowledged that his actions during the tournament may have contributed to the tension between them.

"I was young and in the moment. I was having fun with it, but it was probably a little much," Haliburton admitted.

Despite the differences, Haliburton had hoped to reconnect with Lillard last season while both players were recovering from Achilles injuries.

The two were supposed to meet when Haliburton traveled to Portland, but his battle with shingles prevented that visit from taking place.

Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) defends against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I would love to have a conversation because I think it just became more than it ever needed to be," Haliburton said.

The Pacers and Bucks have developed a heated rivalry in recent seasons, partictularly during their postseason matchups. Haliburton understands that emotions can escalate when teams repeatedly face each other in high-stakes situations.

But he doesn't want those compeititve moments to permanently damage a relationship with someone he has admired for most of his life.

"It's a guy that I would love to at least be cordial with again, because obviously there's a lot of stuff going on in the playoffs, but it's love on my end for sure," Haliburton said.

For Haliburton, the celebration remains a memorable moment in Pacers history. Repairing his relationship with Lillard, however, appears to mean more than any lingering rivalry.

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