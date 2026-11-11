Pacers look for first home win against Anthony Davis, Wizards

The Indiana Pacers (3-8) look to get back in the win column with a matchup against the Washington Wizards (4-7).

After a 3-game road trip with stops in Memphis, Mexico City and Dallas, the Pacers are back home for the next two games with a big matchup on Friday against the New York Knicks. Oftentimes, the first game back after a road trip can be difficult, and in this case it could serve as a trap game.

Washington is a capable team with a lot of veteran talent with Anthony Davis, Trae Young and Khris Middleton. They also have the No. 1 overall pick from the 2026 NBA Draft in AJ Dybantsa, and the No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NBA Draft in Deandre Ayton. Similar to Dallas, they have three No. 1 overall picks (Anthony Davis) on their roster.

Here are three things to watch in tonight's game.

1. Dealing with Anthony Davis

Oct 26, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big man has been the leading scorer for Washington with 25.7 points per game on 53.3% shooting from the field and 37.5% from three. This will be a huge matchup for Ivica Zubac who has struggled with Davis previously in their Western Conference battles.

Defensively, Davis is corralling nearly 10 rebounds per game and averages a steal and a block. He is a handful and has given the Pacers problems throughout his career. The Pacers are 27th in rebounding, but thankfully the Wizards are 29th in offensive rebounds. With Indiana coming off one of their worst rebounding efforts of the season, expect their to be an added emphasis on doing better in this category.

2. Attacking Trae Young on Defense

Nov 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Young is a great passer and scorer, he might be the easiest player to score on in the NBA. Indiana has to attack him relentlessly when he is on the floor in this game, especially if he is going to counter with a potential offensive outburst.

He leads Washington with 8.7 assists per game and is scoring 18.5 points on inefficient shooting (39.3% from the field and 28.8% from three). Andrew Nembhard will likely draw this matchup and has posted similar numbers with better shooting splits. Nembhard is averaging 17.1 points and 7.6 assists per game, while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.2% from three.

If Braden Smith gets the start, the Wizards will likely try and hide Young on him. Indiana needs to find ways to not allow that to work in Washington's favor.

3. Can the Pacers speed the game up?

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington ranks 26th in points per game at 108.1 and 18th in pace. The Pacers are 7th in pace and 20th in points. Indiana has had some low-scoring games, but that has been more about their inability to make wide-open shots and less to do with them playing a slower game.

If Indiana can keep the pace up and make the Wizards run, it will be in their best interest. The last thing they want to do is get into a slower-paced game and allow for Davis to feast in the halfcourt. Coming out like they did against Dallas will help set the pace and tone of the game.

Where To Watch

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) dunks the ball over Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can watch tonight’s game on the Pacers Streaming service of DAZN or on NBA League Pass.

The radio broadcast will be aired on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan and can also be heard on NBA League Pass.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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