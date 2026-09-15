Latest NBA Ranking Seriously Disrespects Pacers Star Pascal Siakam

Pascal SIakam continues to be one of the most overlooked stars in the NBA.

In a recent HoopsHype ranking of the league's top power forwards, SIakam landed eighth, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Johnson, Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, LeBron James, Paolo Banchero and Zion Williamson.

Eighth?

If we're ranking players based purely on talent, upside or who you'd rather have fro the next five years, there are arguments for several names ahead of Siakam.

But ask a different question: If you're trying to win a playoff series tomorrow, how many power forwards would you actually take over Siakam.

My answer might be one.

Antetokounmpo is unquestionably ahead of him. After that, Siakam has an argument against anybody.

Start with Williamson.

Jan 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball while New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Putting Zion ahead of Siakam is difficult to understand. Availability matters, and SIakam has consistently proven he can withstand the grind of an NBA season and postseason. Williamson's talent has never been questioned, but durability has defined his career, and New Orleans has accomplished very little with him as its centerpiece.

Siakam? His teams win.

He won a championship in Toronto and became a critical piece of Indiana's transformation into a contender. He has proven he can impact winning at the highest level.

Banchero is another immensely talented offensive player, but basketball is played on two ends.

Siakam can score at all three levels while being asked to defend multiple positions. Throughout Indiana's playoff runs, he's battled wings, power forwards and centers. Banchero may eventually become the superior player, but if I'm building a team to win four playoff series right now, Siakam's two-way versatility gets my vote.

Oct 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Then there's Johnson.

It's easy to fall in love with Johnson's regular-season production. He's young, athletic and clearly ascending. But what happens when the playoffs arrive?

We haven't seen Johnson prove he can change a postseason series. Siakam has done it repeatedly. If Johnson is your best player today, how high is your team's ceiling? Siakam has already shown his ceiling cahn be playing a massive role on a championship team.

LeBron presents a completely different argument.

Mar 25, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes the ball away from Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James will retire as one of the greatest basketball players ever. But we're ranking today's players, not their careers.

At 41, James isn't the player he was 15, 10 or even five years ago. Siakam is younger, in his prime and capable of carrying a massive workload on both ends. If I'm choosing between them for an entire season and postseason in 2026-27. I'm taking Siakam.

Mobley is where things become much more difficult.

May 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) holds the ball while Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) defends during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's a Defensive Player of the Year winner, an All-Star and one of basketball's premier defensive big men. But offensively, you still find yourself wanting more. There are stretches when Cleveland's offense simply doesn't feature him enough.

This one is close to a push. But swap Siakam onto Cleveland's roster, and I believe the Cavaliers become more dangerous in a playoff series because of the additional shot creation and postseason experience he provides.

Barnes might be the most fascinating debate.

Nov 15, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball while Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes (4) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's become Toronto's franchise player since Siakam's departure and possesses tremendous versatility. He can initiate. offense, defend at an elite level and realistically play anywhere from point guard to center.

I'd give Barnes the slightest edge overall.

But there's still something Barnes doesn't have that Siakam does: a lengthy résumé of postseason success.

And that's ultimately the problem with ranking Siakam eighth.

We're constantly fascinated by what's next. Who is younger? Who has bigger upside? Who produces flashier numbers?

Sometimes we overlook the player who has already proven it.

Dec 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball while Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Siakam is a champion. He's a three-level scorer. He's a versatile defender. He's durable. He's in his prime. He's willing to take difficult defensive assignments while simultaneously carrying a significant offensive burden.

Most importantly, his game translates when the playoffs arrive.

This isn't meant to disrespect Johnson, Banchero, Williamson or any of the other players on the list. They're incredibly talented players, and several could eventually surpass Siakam without much debate.

But we're talking about right now.

Apr 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) scores against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana doesn't come close to an NBA championship without Siakam. He was arguably its most consistent player during that run while simultaneously being asked to defend players the three, four and five.

Talent matters. Production matters.

But when you're tryign to win a playoff series, expereince, versatility, durability, toughness and a championship mentality matter too.

And when you account for all of it, calling Pascal Siakam the eighth-best power forward in basketball feels less like a ranking and more like another example of just how underrated he's become.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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