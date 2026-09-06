Heading into training camp, the Pacers depth chart currently sits at just two power forwards on their 15-man roster: Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin.

Like most of the Pacers roster, positional versatility gives them depth behind these two at the power forward spot, but for this exercise, we are only looking at these two individuals.

Both players were acquired in the 2023-24 season. Toppin was acquired via trade with the New York Knicks and Siakam was traded from Toronto to Indiana a month before the NBA Trade Deadline. These two moves have been sensational for the Pacers, as both have played enormus roles in their success.

Although Haliburton is the face of the franchise and the leader of the team, Siakam's voice and role carries just as much weight. He is the perfect 1-2 punch with Haliburton and each year that he's been here, we see growth in his leadership.

Toppin has found the sweet spot for his fit with this team. He wasn't cut out to be an everyday starter, but as a backup power forward who can also play the small-ball five on occasion, he's turned into one of the best bench pieces in the league.

Now, I want to dive in a little deeper on each player and preview what their upcoming season could look like.

Power Forward Season Preview

Pascal Siakam

Jan 23, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's not a coincidence that the Pacers started playing the best basketball of their NBA history when Siakam was acquired from the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-9 forward is the epitome of hard work, and when you combine that with an elite knack for scoring the basketball, it's a perfect combination.

But it's not just the offensive side of the ball where Siakam thrives. During the Paers 2024-25 Playoff run, Siakam put on a defensive clinic and was sensational in that role. It's a tall-task to ask someone on a nightly basis, but when the stakes are high, Siakam rises to the occasion.

Despite last year being a lost season, Siakam was sensational on the floor. No matter if he was playing next to Garrison Matthrews and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, or Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith, he brought the same thing to every game. He finished the year averaging 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.2 turnovers per game, while shooting 48.4% from the field, 35.8% from three and 69.3% from the free throw line.

His efficiency was okay last year, but when you factor in how much he was asked to do a dip was expected. He posted a career-high in usage rate (30.1%) and field goal attempts per game (18.6).

This isn't a knock on Siakam, the Pacers just needed him to be their everything to have any chance of competiting on a night-to-night basis. With Haliburton's return, the additions of Zubac and Oubre Jr., and a longer offseason to allow guys to get healthier, Siakam can reduce his usage, shot attempts, and minutes, while increasing his efficiency for the betterment of the team.

He's a three-level scorer that will have to figure out his spots on the offensive side of the floor next to Zubac, but I don't see any real hiccups there, just an adjustment period. Defensively, they will have to learn each others tendencies and grow chemistry within the scheme.

While there aren't many holes to poke in Siakam's game, there are a few things I would like to see him improve. First and foremost, he has to start shooting the ball better from the free throw line. Shooting below 70% is not good enough and there has been several times he has left free points on the table with poor nights from the charity stripe.

The other area Siakam needs to improve is his rebounding. I think that having Zubac in the paint will actually open up more opportunities for him to get in there to snag one or two more per game, because all the attention will be on keeping Zu off the glass. Lastly, it would be incredible if he can get his three-point percentage back to the high-thirties instead of the average number he shot last season.

Indiana has to be beyond thrilled from what they have gotten in the Siakam trade. Although his time with the franchise has been short, he's arguably a Top 10 player in franchise history, at least on the NBA side of the things. He elevates this team to a legitimate championship contender, and they will need another Eastern Conference MVP level season from him.

Obi Toppin

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) dribbles the ball up the court during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In my player preview of Kelly Oubre Jr., I labeled him as the player off the bench who will likely log the most minutes. While I agree with that, I still believe that Toppin is the most important piece in the second unit.

Last season was such a bummer for Toppin. He was off to a sluggish start in preseason and the first two games of the regular season, but in the middle of the third game in Minnesota, he hurt himself and exited the game. The medical staff ruled him out with a hamstring injury,but four days after the game ended, it was deemed that Toppin actually suffered a partial stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.

He ended up having surgery and missed the next 55 games of the season. Thankfully he was able to come back and shake off the rust. He played in 21 of the final 23 games.

In less minutes per game, Toppin averaged a career high in points with 11.4. He took a dip in his shooting percentages from two-point (69.5% to 67.0%) and three-point (36.5% to 35.2%) range, but was a sensational 91.3% from the free throw line (going 42-46 for the season).

Toppin will be one of many who gladly benefits from having the elite playmaking skills of Tyrese Haliburton back. Coach Carlisle has often subbed Toppin early into the first quarter for Siakam to get run next to Haliburton, as their offensive games mesh so well together. Toppin is terrific at leaking out and getting behind the defense in transition, but if the defense cuts him off, he knows exactly what spots to space out to so the offense can get right into their next action.

Once he touches the ball in the offense, it's usually a quick pass into the action, a quick release and shot from three, or a direct drive to the basket. The ball never sticks with Toppin and that's what makes him such a great fit for this offense.

During the Pacers Finals run, Toppin was inserted as the small-ball five more frequently than we are used to seeing, and he thrived in that role. The verdict is still out on how Jay Huff will perform in the backup five spot, but there will be times when the Pacers dip their toes back into the Toppin at five pool, to counter what the opponent is doing.

Similar to Siakam, I would love to see Toppin improve as a rebounder. He took a minor jump from 4.0 to 4.4 last season, but if he is going to play more minutes, I think getting close to 5 a game is manageable. As long as he continues to star in the role that is asked of him, I think Toppin can have the best year of his career.

Fun Fact: Have you've ever been to a Pacers game and heard PA announcer Troy Pepper's call after an amazing Obi Toppin dunk? If you haven't it sounds like this "Ooooooo-Beeeeee Ta-Ta-Ta-Toppin." Little fun fact for you, I suggested adding the "Ta-Ta-ta" before Toppin, and Pepper approved.

Final Thoughts

May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates with forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second half of game five against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As long as these two are able to stay healthy, this is the least worriesome position on the team.

These two are consistent, skilled, versatile, and game changers. Their styles are completely different, but that's what makes them such a unique combination at the four spot. Indiana plays one with Siakam, one way with Toppin, and then they can play a completely different way when they're sharing the floor.

Expectations are high this season and for the team to reach those goals, they will need extraordinary play from both of their power forwards.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.