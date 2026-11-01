Nesmith, Toppin & Brown's status for Pacers-Nets: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch
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Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 1, 5:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: DAZN (Indiana), YES Network, DAZN (Brooklyn)
Radio: 107.5 FM, 93.5 FM (Indiana), WFAN Sports Radio New York (Brooklyn)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (2-4) and Brooklyn Nets (0-5) meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. On Oct. 25, the Pacers beat the Nets, 136-109. Last season, Indiana won the season series, 2-1.
The Pacers are 117-85 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 69-32 at home and 48-53 on the road.
The Pacers came into the 26-27 season set to build on their 2025 NBA Finals run with star point guard Tyrese Haliburton back in the fold. Additionally, the Pacers essentially replaced Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin from that Finals team with Ivica Zubac and Kelly Oubre Jr.
The Nets, meanwhile, drafted Mikel Brown Jr. with the sixth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as well as Joshua Jefferson with the 28th pick and Tyler Bilodeau with the 43rd pick.
As part of a four-team deal, the Nets traded Nicolas Claxton and the 33rd pick in the draft for Julius Randle and the 28th pick.
In free agency, they signed Keon Ellis and Moritz Wagner, while re-signing Day'Ron Sharpe and Josh Minott and also brought in Grant Nelson on a two-way deal.
The Pacers are coming off a, 145-125, loss to the Miami Heat on Friday night.
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers -3.5 (-115), Nets +3.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Pacers -168, Nets +142
Total points scored: 229.5 (over -115, under -105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers interim head coach Lloyd Pierce on what changed after the hot start against the Miami Heat: "When you're shooting well, you understand that trying to sustain that level of shooting is going to be tough, so you got to stick to the basics. Can we defend without fouling, can we come up with some rebounds?"
"They had seven offensive rebounds at the half and 15 free throws, and that's the separator for that team. They're a team that's going to put a lot of pressure on you in the paint, 64 points in the paint."
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Aaron Nesmith
C Jay Huff
F Kelly Oubre Jr.
F Pascal Siakam
NETS
G Nolan Traore
G Keon Ellis
C Day'Ron Sharpe
F Michael Porter Jr.
F Julius Randle
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring
Aaron Nesmith: Available - Hamstring
Andrew Nembhard: Available - Neck
Obi Toppin: Out - Back
Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle
Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee
T.J. McConnell: Out - Hamstring
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)
Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)
Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)
NETS
Mikel Brown: Out - Rest
Egor Demin: Out - Bone bruise
Tyler Bilodeau: Out - Shoulder (Two-Way)
Grant Nelson: Available - (Two-Way)
Chaney Johnson: Available - (Two-Way)
STORYLINES
Pacers look to snap losing streak versus Julius Randle, Nets
Can the Pacers survive with Haliburton sidelined?
Undermanned Pacers overmatched by Giannis, Heat
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.