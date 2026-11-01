Nesmith, Toppin & Brown's status for Pacers-Nets: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 1, 5:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: DAZN (Indiana), YES Network, DAZN (Brooklyn)

Radio: 107.5 FM, 93.5 FM (Indiana), WFAN Sports Radio New York (Brooklyn)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (2-4) and Brooklyn Nets (0-5) meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. On Oct. 25, the Pacers beat the Nets, 136-109. Last season, Indiana won the season series, 2-1.

The Pacers are 117-85 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 69-32 at home and 48-53 on the road.

The Pacers came into the 26-27 season set to build on their 2025 NBA Finals run with star point guard Tyrese Haliburton back in the fold. Additionally, the Pacers essentially replaced Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin from that Finals team with Ivica Zubac and Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Nets, meanwhile, drafted Mikel Brown Jr. with the sixth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as well as Joshua Jefferson with the 28th pick and Tyler Bilodeau with the 43rd pick.

As part of a four-team deal, the Nets traded Nicolas Claxton and the 33rd pick in the draft for Julius Randle and the 28th pick.

In free agency, they signed Keon Ellis and Moritz Wagner, while re-signing Day'Ron Sharpe and Josh Minott and also brought in Grant Nelson on a two-way deal.

The Pacers are coming off a, 145-125, loss to the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Spread: Pacers -3.5 (-115), Nets +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Pacers -168, Nets +142

Total points scored: 229.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers interim head coach Lloyd Pierce on what changed after the hot start against the Miami Heat: "When you're shooting well, you understand that trying to sustain that level of shooting is going to be tough, so you got to stick to the basics. Can we defend without fouling, can we come up with some rebounds?"

"They had seven offensive rebounds at the half and 15 free throws, and that's the separator for that team. They're a team that's going to put a lot of pressure on you in the paint, 64 points in the paint."

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Pascal Siakam

NETS

G Nolan Traore

G Keon Ellis

C Day'Ron Sharpe

F Michael Porter Jr.

F Julius Randle

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring

Aaron Nesmith: Available - Hamstring

Andrew Nembhard: Available - Neck

Obi Toppin: Out - Back

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle

Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee

T.J. McConnell: Out - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)

NETS

Mikel Brown: Out - Rest

Egor Demin: Out - Bone bruise

Tyler Bilodeau: Out - Shoulder (Two-Way)

Grant Nelson: Available - (Two-Way)

Chaney Johnson: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket