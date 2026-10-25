Indiana Pacers-Brooklyn Nets Preview: Injuries, Betting Odds & Starters

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Oct. 24, 6:00 p.m. EST, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: DAZN (Indiana), KSBI, YES Network (Brooklyn)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 660 AM, 101.9 FM (Brooklyn)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (1-1) and Brooklyn Nets (0-1) meet for a battle, with three additional regular season matchups to come in 2026-2027.

The Pacers are 117-85 all-time against the Nets during the regular season, including 69-32 in home games and 48-53 in road games.

In 2025-2026, the Pacers won two of the three matchups against the Nets, (112-103 Nets win in November, followed by a 115-110 Pacers win in February and a 123-104 Pacers win in March).

The Pacers are set to build on their 2025 NBA Finals run now that star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is fully back in the fold for the regular season. Additionally, the Pacers essentially replaced Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin from that Finals team with Ivica Zubac and Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Nets, meanwhile, acquired Julius Randle over the offseason by sending out Nic Claxton and the 33rd pick in the draft as part of a four-team trade. Additionally, they drafted Mikel Brown Jr. with the 6th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers -7.5 (-106), Nets + (-114)

Moneyline: Pacers -260, Nets +215

Total points scored: 230.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton after their loss to the Dallas Mavericks: "Definitely not ideal but that's what the NBA is, it's not all fairytales and sunshines and rainbows, you know? It's all part of it. This is one of those games where you got to really look at the film, see where you can get better. I think if you pay too much attention to one half, positively or negatively, things can kind of mess with your brain a little bit."

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Aaron Nesmith: Probable - Hamstring

Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee

T.J. McConnell: Out - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)

NETS

Tyler Bilodeau: Out - Shoulder (Two-Way)

Chaney Johnson: Available - (Two-Way)

Grant Nelson: Available - (Two-Way)

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Tyrese Haliburton

G Andrew Nembhard

C Ivica Zubac

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

NETS

G Egor Demin

G Keon Ellis

C Day'Ron Sharpe

F Michael Porter Jr.

F Julius Randle

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket