Indiana Pacers-Atlanta Hawks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Jan. 31, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Atlanta)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (12-36) and Atlanta Hawks (24-26) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Hawks recorded a, 128-108, win against Indiana on October 31 and a, 132-116 win on January 26. Last season, the Hawks won the series, 2-1. The Pacers are 100-113 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 66-40 in home games and 34-73 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

C Pascal Siakam

F Aaron Nesmith

F Jarace Walker

HAWKS

G Dyson Daniels

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

C Mouhamed Gueye

F Corey Kispert

F Jalen Johnson

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +1.5 (-110), Hawks -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +100, Hawks -118

Total points scored: 232.5 (over -106, under -114)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

HAWKS

Jalen Johnson: Questionable - Calf

Zaccharie Risacher: Questionable - Knee

Vit Krejci: Questionable - Ankle

Onyeka Okongwu: Out - Dental Fracture

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Achilles

N'Faly Dante: Out - Knee

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on Jarace Walker: "He's always been a confident kid, this has just offered a rare opportunity for some young guys to step into some prime-time positions and play really high-level, meaningful minutes and feel what it's like and adapt and do well."

Carlisle on Johnny Furphy: "He studies hard, the scouting, film and scouting materials. He's a tough-minded kid who has a good feel for having friction without committing fouls and that's what we want. We want to have legal defensive friction. We want to be a physical defensive team, but without being willy-nilly and marching people to the line 50 times, that's death, you can't function while doing that."

MORE INDIANA PACERS STORIES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket