Indiana Pacers-Atlanta Hawks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Monday, Jan. 26, 1:30 p.m. EST, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Atlanta)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (11-35) and Atlanta Hawks (22-25) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Hawks recorded a, 128-108, win against Indiana on October 31. Last season, the Hawks won the series, 2-1. The Pacers are 100-112 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 66-40 in home games and 34-72 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

C Jay Huff

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

HAWKS

G Dyson Daniels

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

C Onyeka Okongwu

F Corey Kispert

F Jalen Johnson

Spread: Pacers +5 (-114), Hawks -5 (-106)

Moneyline: Pacers +160, Hawks -190

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -106, under -114)

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Quenton Jackson: Questionable - Ankle

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Thumb

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

HAWKS

Zaccharie Risacher: Out - Knee

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Achilles

N'Faly Dante: Out - Knee

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on the win against the OKC Thunder: "It's heartwarming to get a result like this. You know, they've got some guys out, we've got some guys out. We were still an enormous underog in this game. We just have competitive grit."

"I thought the game-plan that our defensive, [assistant coaches Jim Boylen and Jenny Boucek], put together was really solid and it was based on discipline and physicality and trying to keep these guys off the free throw line. So, you know, they still shot 30 free throws, but last game, Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] shot 26. So, we did a lot better there. A lot of guys played great. Obviously, [Jarace] Walker, this is an enormous moment in his young career and he just showed all the things that he can do out there."

